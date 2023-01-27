GLENCOE — The Sardis Lady Lions won their third consecutive junior varsity girls championship in the Etowah County Tournament.
Sardis blasted Hokes 39-9 in the semifinals Jan. 16.
“Every player scored in this game and it was a complete team win,” Sardis head coach Dylan Bolding said.
Jordyn Knight paced the Lady Lions’ offense with 13 points. Emily Zavala scored six and Shelby Abernathy five. Preslee Hubbard contributed four points, Jaylee Voss three and Kabel Vines, Adison Carnes, Jolie Taylor and Jaeda Epperson two each.
In the finals, Sardis stopped Southside 34-20 on Jan. 20.
Knight delivered a huge game by scoring 18 points. She was chosen as the most valuable player.
Zavala tossed in five points, Vines three and Carnes, Voss and Abernathy all two. Vada Willmore and Jolie Taylor both had one.
Taylor, Abernathy and Zavala joined Knight on the All-County Team.
