The Sardis junior varsity girls are the Etowah County Tournament champions for the third year in a row. Team members are, front row, from left, managers Maddie Beaird and Koti Patton, Kabel Vines, Shelby Abernathy and Jolie Taylor; back row, from left, assistant coach Heath Cullom, Jordyn Knight, Jaylee Voss, Kaydence Williams, Vada Willmore, Jaeda Epperson, Adison Carnes, Emily Zavala, Preslee Hubbard and head coach Dylan Bolding.