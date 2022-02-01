Last year was a time of ups and downs for the Sand Mountain area as people began to move on with their lives and businesses following the mandates and lockdowns over the COVID-19. Though many newsworthy events took place last year, both great and small, happy and sad, here are The Reporter’s picks for the top 10 most impactful stories from 2021, starting with No. 10-6:
10. Sunday alcohol sales coming to Boaz
In March, Boaz City Council members approved an amended ordinance that would allow Sunday alcohol sales within the city limits.
Mayor David Dyar and councilmen Mike Matthews, Johnny Willis and Josh Greer all voted for the ordinance during Monday night’s council meeting. Councilmen David Ellis and Jeff Sims voted against it. Under the amended ordinance, there are no restrictions as to when alcohol may be sold. The former ordinance banned sales between 2 and 7 a.m. on any given day and from 2 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
City leaders had the option to put the matter on an upcoming ballot for the Boaz citizens to vote on or they had authority to vote on the amendments at a council meeting.
9. Flag sparks controversy in Geraldine
Hanging from a tall radio antenna on private property bordering the Geraldine Town Park, a flag displaying an expletive laden message disparaging U.S. President Joe Biden was on display for several weeks in March. Though the flag was on private property, its proximity to the public park made it easy enough for community members — including children— to see the four-letter words whether they would like to or not.
The Geraldine Town Council discussed the flag along with the many complaints they’ve received from members of the community. Town Attorney Nikki Scott said the town would need to do its due diligence before attempting to take any action towards having the flag removed, which it may or may not have the authority to do.
“What is it that we’re riding on that gives us the authority to go say take it town?” Scott asked. “Is it a violation of our zoning ordinance? Is somebody going to file a criminal complaint?”
Scott said the council should start with the assumption of free speech and work towards seeing if there is any way it violates other laws or regulations with being on full display for the public.
8. Trump twice acquitted
On May 1, the U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to acquit former President Donald Trump after the U.S. House of Representatives charged him with “inciting an insurrection” related to the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Though the majority voted in favor of convicting Trump, at least 67 votes — two-thirds of the Senate — are required to convict. All 50 Democrats voted in favor of impeachment along with seven Republicans: Mitt Romney, of Utah; Susan Collins, of Maine; Ben Sasse, of Nebraska; Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania; Richard Burr, of North Carolina; Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska; and Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana.
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Tommy Tuberville were among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit.
7. Catfish Cabin to close after 44 years of service
Catfish Cabin announced it would be closing its doors for good on Sunday, Feb. 28, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“After 44 years of service to Albertville and the surrounding communities, Catfish Cabin has made the difficult decision to close its doors at the end of the business day on Sunday, Feb. 28,” a representative of the restaurant said in statement to The Reporter. “The closure is a direct result of challenges facing the restaurant industry due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss of revenue combined with the continued rise in commodity prices of fish, poultry and other products led to the purely economic decision to close the restaurant.
6. Suspect in Albertville stabbing charged with attempted murder
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, David Andres Garcia, 25, of Albertville, and Alver Daniel Arevelo, 32, of Boaz, may have gotten into an argument inside the Page Plus cell phone store, at 109 Main St., in downtown Albertville at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Garcia was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder later that afternoon.
According to police reports, Arevelo received stab wounds to his back and fled the store, running across the street to Mater’s Pizza and Pasta Emporium. Smith said Arevelo ran inside and attempted to hold the door closed as Garcia gave chase.
Arevelo suffered a stab wound to his back and a punctured lung. He was transported initially to Marshall Medical Center South, Smith said, but was later transferred to UAB Hospital.
