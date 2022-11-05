This article is an religious opinion.
I’ve spent a lot of time wondering about heaven. What will it be like? Will we recognize each other? Will my childhood dog and cat be there? But many of the questions I’ve asked about heaven has to do with who will be there. Here’s a sample:
Will I be in heaven? Do I believe the right things? Do I worship the right way? Do I do the right things? Will they be in heaven? Do they believe the right things? Do they worship the right way? Do they do the right things?
And so I’ve spent most of my life worrying about myself, my family, and my friends. Did I make a mistake today? Am I sure that I interpret that passage correctly? Is my dad, who belongs to a different denomination, going to be in heaven?
This worry, this fear, has motivated me to study the Bible for thousands of hours. I’ve read books, I’ve had long discussions with family and friends, and I’ve spent so much time in prayer and in tears.
If the gospel is supposed to produce the fruit of the Spirit, then where is the joy? Where is the peace? Where is the love? And if love is supposed to cast out fear, then why am I so scared?
These were feelings I wrestled with for a long time.
Eventually, I became tired. I had to slow down. I had to learn to be silent. And in the silence, in the stillness, in the rest, something dawned on me. Salvation is not something that we earn. Eternal life isn’t secured by performing a good deed. It’s all a gift.
In Romans 6:23, some versions say that the “free gift of God is eternal life.”
It’s so obvious. It’s so simple. And yet, while I had that verse memorized, I didn’t know it. But here’s the thing that really threw me off. If salvation is a free gift, then it’s a free gift for my dad who goes to a different church. It’s a free gift for my neighbor who interprets the Bible differently than I do. And, most shockingly, it’s a free gift for me.
There is no amount of study, no amount of worship, and no amount of good deeds I could ever do to win God over. Why? Because I’m already loved. God loved me so much that Jesus was willing to allow himself to be killed to demonstrate the love that the Triune God has for me (Romans 5:8). And because of that, “There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1).
Now, when I worship, I can let go the need for perfection. As the Psalmist says, “Going through the motions doesn’t please you, a flawless performance is nothing to you. I learned God-worship when my pride was shattered. Heart-shattered lives ready for love don’t for a moment escape God’s notice” (Psalm 51:16–17, The Message).
Now, when I live day by day, which is a form of worship, I do so with full confidence that I will live with God forever and ever, despite my many imperfections. Grace, it turns out, isn’t an excuse to sin; it’s an excuse to live fearlessly for God. I don’t have to dig a hole and hide a talent. I don’t have to sit quietly unless spoken to. I serve a God who sends out inexperienced fisherman out two by two. I serve a God who can use even “the least of these,” and that includes me!
The problem with my questions about heaven is that they had to do with what I can do or with what my neighbor doesn’t do, when they should have been focused on what Jesus has already done.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.