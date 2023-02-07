DOUGLAS — Douglas star running back Jonathan Fountaine considered other options for his college career before deciding to stick with Faulkner University in Montgomery, the program that offered him his first scholarship.
Fountaine made it official during a Jan. 30 signing ceremony in the DHS cafeteria, where a crowd of family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators joined him to celebrate his accomplishment.
“With Faulkner it felt like home,” Fountaine said. “The coaches there, they connected with me like I do with the ones at Douglas, and that’s the only place that kind of matches the energy that we had here at Douglas.
“The coaches … they don’t care that you’re just a good athlete, they care about how’s your life out of college, how are you doing in school, do you need any help with this … that’s what I really liked about Faulkner.”
Faulkner offered him last May. The Eagles are an NAIA program that competes in the Mid-South Conference.
“They’ve been talking to me and they’ve stayed on me consistently,” Fountaine said. “The coach [Rob Gray], I talked to him and he said when I come in that within three weeks if I’m doing the right stuff, he said they believe they’ll have me on the field helping them this year on getting better.”
An All-Marshall County and All-Region performer for Douglas, Fountaine rushed 70 times for 405 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. As a junior, he had 87 carries for 530 yards and seven scores and caught 14 passes for 54 yards and a TD.
Fountaine’s senior season was his most productive. He rushed 163 times for 1,112 yards and nine TDs and had 15 receptions for 183 yards and a score.
“It’s really exciting, because freshman year, I got told by a coach who’s no longer on our staff that I was too small and to quit asking him to play, that football just wasn’t my sport,” Fountaine said.
“I came off the field, and I’ll be honest, I was crying and I was wanting to quit. I told my mom I’m done with this, I’ve been going at it for this long but I’m just done. I’m not going to make it.
“Dad said you can do that and I’ll support you, or we’ll get somebody to help you to be where they can’t deny you.”
Fountaine chose to begin working with a personal trainer. He started with Javin Hill of Douglas, who helped improve his strength. He moved from Hill to Nick McIntyre of Guntersville, who helped him become stronger while also focusing on improving his speed.
His current trainer is Leonard Stephens of Step by Step Sports Training in Birmingham, whose clients include Alabama football’s Kool-Aid McKinstry.
“That’s really helped me a lot,” Fountaine said. “Honestly, I can give glory to God, because without Him I would’ve never been in the position I am today, and I wouldn’t be able to go play college football, because not many athletes do get that chance.”
As a Douglas freshman, Fountaine played noseguard at 5-foot and 95 pounds.
“I played a lot at noseguard my freshman year,” he said. “I played pretty much the whole game against Southside.”
Brandon Lyles was hired as Douglas’ head coach prior to Fountaine’s sophomore season. Lyles moved Fountaine from the defensive line to running back, which changed the trajectory of his career.
“I told dad if Coach Lyles doesn’t get the job, I’m moving schools,” Fountaine said. “I was fully considering transferring to a different high school.
“Coach Lyles got the job and he came in and it gave me a feeling … knowing he was going to be there made me want to stay, because I knew he was a graduate from here, his whole family grew up here, this is his hometown. I felt safe with him being here, and confident.”
Lyles guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record in 2021 and a 6-4 finish in 2022, the first back-to-back winning seasons in program history. The 2021 squad earned Douglas’ first state playoff berth since 1998.
“Last year [2021], we did really good,” Fountaine said. “We had players all over the field. We made the playoffs for the first time in 23 years and had a winning season for the first time in 23 years.
“This year, we had several heartbreakers, games that could’ve put us in the playoffs. Scottsboro was a 28-14 loss here, that was a tough one. Boaz, I’ll just be honest, that was the worst we played all year as a team. Arab was just a great team this year. It was hard to deny them anything.
“Guntersville is Guntersville. They had a down year considering how many players they lost last year, but it’s still Guntersville. They’re going to compete.
“We had a really tough schedule this year, but I was proud we did get the winning season. And we still played as a team and as one unit instead of at each other’s throats.
“Before Coach Lyles, there was always arguing and there was never teamwork. As soon as Coach Lyles got here, that immediately changed. It was all about we’re working as a team.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team. It’s not one person to win it, it’s not one person to lose it. That’s what really helps a lot at Douglas is our team chemistry has gotten so much better.”
Fountaine again expressed thanks to God for His blessings on his career.
“God is the reason I’m here,” he said. “He’s the main reason I’m where I’m at. He’s put me in places that I need to be to grow and become a better athlete.
“I want to thank my mom and dad. They’ve supported me the entire way. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to go to the trainers I go to and go to the camps I’ve went to to put myself out there and make a name for myself.
“I want to thank my older brother [Austin] also. Since I was in fourth grade, me and him would play football in the backyard and he would teach me things I didn’t know or couldn’t comprehend at that age. My older brother has been one of my biggest supporters since day one.
“My Uncle Max and Pawpaw John were people I also wanted to thank. They passed away five years back.”
Fountaine gave a shout-out to Trey Hall, who runs Bama Legends, a 7-on-7 organization he played with during the summer. He first caught Faulkner’s attention while playing with Bama Legends.
“I want to thank my entire team and coaching staff,” Fountaine said. “Since Coach Lyles got here and brought in all the coaches he did, I’ve felt nothing but at home and felt right at Douglas.
“Coach Lyles has felt like a second dad to me. He’s been a big supporter of me. Coach [Janssen] Baker, who was my running backs coach, I’ve gotten better every year because of help from him.
“Coach Mitchell … I love Coach Cliff. The energy he brings to the program is just unmatched by anybody. Coach [Whit] Ratliff, I love him. He’s a big supporter of me, and he’s a big motivator before any game we play.
“My teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to do the stuff I did this year without them, without my offensive line, without my other running backs, without my quarterback. I wouldn’t have been able to have the season I had without my team. Just really anybody who’s been involved with me through high school, I want to say thank you to them.”
