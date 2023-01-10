Marshall County Chief Investigator Willie Orr is the new Chief Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Phil Sims announced Orr’s appointment Friday, filling a vacancy left by the death of Steve Guthrie in November following a brief illness.
“Chief Orr grew up in the Martling Community, and while most of his career has been spent away from Sand Mountain, he has always considered Marshall County as his home,” Sims said. “Chief Orr is well respected by all and has proven himself to a be a great leader within the sheriff’s office. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Orr began his career in law enforcement in 1997 when he was hired as a corrections officer with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. During this time, he attended college at Jacksonville State University and graduated in December 1999 with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in forensics.
By October 2000, he was promoted to patrol deputy with Calhoun County. He graduated from the Northeast Alabama Police Academy in April of 2001.
In July of 2002, he began working at the 7th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office as an investigator with the Calhoun/Cleburne Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.
In August of 2004, Chief Orr took a position with the 29th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office where he worked with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.
In January of 2017, he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, he was promoted to patrol Lieutenant and later was promoted to Chief Investigator in November of 2021.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve our county and I am looking forward to continuing to serve in this new position," Chief Orr said.
