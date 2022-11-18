BOAZ, Ala. — Have a good time while raising money for a Christmas charity now through Dec. 15.
Frank’s Thunder Alley bowling center in Boaz and its Spare Time Lounge will collect funds to benefit the annual Fraternal Order of Police Shop With A Cop program.
While bowling a few frames, alley officials will seek donations and sell raffle tickets for items and gift baskets donated by local businesses.
“Our goal this year is to double what we raised last year,” said Aaron Grant, bowling alley manager.
“Last year we were able to raise and donate $2,500. We know it is going to be a challenge this year with the economy the way it is. But Christmas and children hold a special place in our hearts, and we are going to work hard to make it happen.”
Five different bowling leagues meet five days a week at Frank’s Thunder Alley. Each team has pledged to make a donation or hold a 50/50 drawing weekly.
Grant said the business’ 13 employees have pledged to make personal donations, while employees will pass the hat during busy times to collect money, keep a donation bucket at the register for donations and raffle off gifts.
During Cosmic Bowling events each Saturday, Grant said a 50/50 drawing will be held to benefit the Shop With A Cop program.
Angela Boone, Spare Time Lounge manager, said owner Frank Caracci and his employees have raised funds for various charities over the years.
“None just fit or stood out as ‘The One’ for us until we started working for Shop With A Cop,” she said. “No one wants to see a child left out at Christmas. It is a charity that speaks to a lot of people.”
Any business, service or individual interested in making a monetary donation or giving a gift basket, gift certificate or item to be raffled off should call 256-744-3787. Grant said they welcome gift certificates for goods or services, such as oil changes, manicures, photo sessions and others, for the raffles.
Frank’s Thunder Alley is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.; Friday from 3:30 p.m. to midnight; and Saturday from noon to midnight.
The lounge is open Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight; Wednesday 5 to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The lounge is closed Sunday and Monday.
