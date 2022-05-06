No employees were inside the building Friday afternoon when a fire started at Kabco Builders’ plant No. 1 in Boaz.
A pair of Kabco employees, who did not want their names used, told The Reporter the fire is believed to have started in the flooring department and could be electrical in nature.
Some of Kabco’s manufactured homes are believed to be on fire inside the facility, which is hampering efforts to extinguish the blaze.
Numerous fire departments from across Marshall and Etowah counties have responded to the blaze.
Additional fire departments are covering emergency calls for the departments who are working the fire.
The Boaz Police and Fire departments have closed Industrial Boulevard from Wagner Drive to Henderson Road to through traffic. It will remain closed for as long as necessary.
