GUNTERSVILLE — Class 5A, No. 1 Guntersville secured the regular-season Class 5A, Area 14 title by whipping Scottsboro 54-27 on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gym.
The Lady Wildcats (19-4, 5-0) led 17-8 and 23-12 at the first-half quarter breaks.
Guntersville was up 29-16 midway through the third quarter before breaking the game wide open with three 3-pointers — one from Olivia Vandergriff and two from Kendall Teall — in a one-minute span. The Lady Wildcats’ owned a 49-22 advantage at the final break.
Vandergriff’s 24 points led all scorers.
Tazi Harris netted eight and Lainie Phillips, Brylee Hill and Teall all six for Guntersville. Maddie Ward tossed in four.
Alyssa Paschal and Madison Rains scored six each for Scottsboro.
Guntersville defeated Scottsboro (12-7, 1-2) 59-51 back on Dec. 16.
Spotlight shines on Vandergriff
Vandergriff needed 21 points last week to reach her 2,000th career point.
She got the milestone bucket in the third quarter of the defending Class 5A state champion Lady Wildcats’ win over Arab.
Vandergriff, who was named MVP in Guntersville’s championship run in 2022, finished with 28 points on the night and grabbed this week’s AHSAA Girls’ Basketball Spotlight.
“I didn’t even know I had gotten it,” Vandergriff told The Advertiser-Gleam’s Anthony Campbell. “Coach pulled me, Tazi and Lainie out after we got ahead pretty good, and he told me on the bench. It was a good experience. Coach (Kenny) Hill gave me the game ball after the game.”
The defending champion Lady Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in next week’s Marshall County Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.