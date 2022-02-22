JACKSONVILLE -- Behind another big game from Olivia Vandergriff and a blanketing defensive effort, the Guntersville Wildcats are Birmingham bound.
Vandergriff poured in a game-high 28 points, while the defense held Sardis to four second-half points and forced 23 turnovers in a 42-12 victory Tuesday morning at Jacksonville State in the 5A Northeast Regional Final. For her performance, Vandergriff was named the Regional MVP.
The win stretches Guntersville's winning streak to 16 games, having not lost since a tournament in Gulf Shores over the Christmas break. The Wildcats will play in their first girls Final Four since the 2011 season.
"It's something that we've been looking at since last year," Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. "We thought we were a Top-4 team last year but ended up having to go to Carver in the Sweet 16. We just felt like, why not us? They're playing their tails off. They've made a miraculous turnaround, and I couldn't be more proud of a group of ladies."
Out of the opening tip, defense set the tone early, with Guntersville forcing Sardis into a host of turnovers, then finding their stride on offense to build the early lead.
Brylee Hill scored the first five points of the opening period for the Wildcats, followed by Vandergriff netting the next seven, sending Guntersville to a 12-4 lead after one period. In the opening quarter, Sardis turned the ball over eight times, struggling to get into its offensive sets.
For the game, Sardis was forced into 23 turnovers and managed just four made shots from the field.
"We've been playing really good defense the entire 16-game winning streak," Hill added. "We know we can defend and we can press when we need to press, we can go zone when we need to, we can sit there in man and get after people. We work on defense and on our defensive strategy. We didn't talk a lot of offense after Friday. We feel like defense and points in the paint win in these types of arenas."
The second continued to be led by defense, with Sardis starting to force the Wildcats into mistakes. After one turnover in the opening period, the Wildcats gave the ball up on six occasions in the second. Despite that, Guntersville still managed a 6-4 scoring edge in the frame to take a 19-8 lead into the break.
Sardis and Guntersville also both battled foul trouble in the opening half, with Lions point guard Belle Trammell and Wildcat post player Tazi Harris each collecting three fouls.
"That second quarter, we had a chance and got them in foul trouble," Sardis coach Heath Cullom said. "We just couldn't make that big shot. I feel like if one 3-pointer goes in, it's a total different ballgame."
Both teams combined to shoot just over 20 percent in the first half, with Guntersville keeping Sardis in the game by going just 2 of 8 on free throws. Sardis was 0 for 6 on 3-pointers in the first two periods.
Out of the halftime break, Sardis put four points on the board early with hopes of getting back into the game. Then Guntersville made its move. Ivey Marsh converted an and-one play, followed by a Lainie Phillips' 3-pointer as the lead swelled to 13.
After Sardis' early four points, the Wildcats pieced together an 18-0 run, turning the game into a rout. The Lions were held scoreless over the final 12-plus minutes, failing to record a point in the fourth.
"That second half, we just got overwhelmed," Cullom added. "The moment got a little big for us. We just didn't play good."
For Sardis, the loss brings to a close the best season in school history, which included a number of firsts for the program. The Lions captured their first-ever Etowah County title, won the first ever area tournament title under the current format, and became the first team in school history, boys or girls, to reach the Regional championship game.
"Basketball is a grind, I talk about it all the time, but this ride and this year, I'm never going to forget it," Cullom said. "I'm never going to let Sardis, who's never been there, forget this team. They're not ever going to be forgotten, and they're going to be the foundation for what I'm trying to do."
The Lions will graduate four seniors off the team, but are set to return four of their five leading scorers, as well as reinforcements from a JV squad that went 23-3.
Guntersville will now turn its attention to the State Final Four, where the 5A bracket will open play on March 2. The Wildcats will face either Talladega or Charles Henderson in the opening game.
"I don't think any of us have been at that level before," Vandergriff said of the Final Four berth. "To accomplish this today and now, we'll have to get more locked in than ever and know that we're trying to do something bigger than just our team."
