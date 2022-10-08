HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grissom won Friday night’s battle between two teams seeking their first Class 7A, Region 4 win, as the Tigers knocked off Albertville 17-3 at historic Milton Frank Stadium.
The Tigers improved to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the Region 7 standings. Albertville slipped to 1-6, 0-5.
The Aggies return home for their final two region matchups, hosting James Clemens on Oct. 14 and Bob Jones on Oct. 21.
Albertville started three offensive drives in Grissom territory in the opening half but failed to convert any of them into points. Late in the second quarter, the Tigers’ Kaiden Burke kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
Behind the running of Isaac Henderson, the Aggies drove for a tying field goal in the third quarter. Alex Mateo’s kick was true from 26 yards with 48 seconds left.
According to the FM 107.5 Aggie broadcast crew, Henderson led Albertville’s offense with 15 rushes for 63 yards.
Grissom responded to Albertville’s field goal with its first touchdown drive of the night, pulling ahead 10-3 on Tristan Graham’s 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. Late in the quarter, the Tigers converted an Aggie fumble into the victory-clinching touchdown, which came on Kanya Varise’s 15-yard run.
Grissom had three touchdowns wiped out by penalties during the contest.
Reece Knight started at quarterback for Albertville. He’s the third starter at the position this season, following Andy Howard and Hayden Howard, both of whom are injured. Andy Howard is out for the season with a knee injury.
