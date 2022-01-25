The Town of Geraldine had another successful year of community improvement and economic growth despite the continuing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the positives in 2021, Mayor Chuck Ables mentioned improvements to the town park, organizing more community events and adding new businesses as the main highlights.
“We purchased 3.2 acres of land that joins our town park so we can build a Tee ball field,” Ables told The Reporter. “It will be located so there will be no need to build additional concession stands or restrooms.”
The town also purchased and set out 20 additional trees around the walking track at the park, began installing new LED lights on the fields where Geraldine High School plays baseball and softball, and began construction of a sand volleyball court at the park.
“[Those projects are] still under construction, anticipating completion early February 2022,” the mayor said.
Other than sports, the park also played host to the town’s first Farmer’s Market during the summer, which was for area farmers and vendors to sell their locally grown products; a community wide yard sale in June; and two Donna Feazell and IC Radio “Singing in the Park” events.
Other highlights for 2021 include the annual Trunk-A-Treat event at the school gym where the first 720 people got free hot dogs and drinks, selecting Michelle and Jeff Stuart from Geraldine Clinic as Grand Marshals of the annual Christmas parade, accepting a bid from Wiregrass to repaving on four streets and welcomed the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store and Advantage Physical Therapy to town.
As for 2022, Ables said the town hopes to continue growing and build on the successes of previous years.
“Our immediate concerns include finishing the projects mentioned like paving, ballfield lights and sand volleyball court,” he said.
Other plans include replacing vehicles for the police and maintenance departments, hosting more park events with more singing, yard sales and holiday gatherings, building new “Welcome to Geraldine” signs, and making use of a recent land donation from Liberty banks — which includes the building and land that was the original Liberty Bank at the intersection of Highways 75 and 227.
