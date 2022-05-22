Snead State baseball coach Casey Underwood remembers the early days when he was a walk-on player for the Parsons. Sitting in his dorm room and discussing getting the chance to make it to the Junior College World Series, something Snead State had never done before.
That journey came full circle on Tuesday afternoon as the Parsons took down Wallace Community College-Dothan by a 14-3 final in Oxford for the school’s first ever Alabama Community College Conference championship, and with it, the program’s first trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“It’s been an absolute joy,” Underwood said. “It’s exciting, it’s a joy, and it’s a great time to be a Parson. Being a player here as a walk-on, Coach Ledbetter gave me an opportunity from 13 hours away to be able to come play here, and there were a lot of times where I was with my best friend, we talked about these things a long, long time ago, we sit back and laugh and go over those days.
“Then for Coach Ledbetter to hire me as an assistant and for me to be with him and do this thing together, to be the first team to ever make it to the State Tournament, and to be part of first team to win a state tournament game, and now to be part of a team that has won a state championship is absolute unreal to be honest with you. It’s a dream, and it’s a vision that we had a long time ago and to watch it all come together has been absolutely awesome.”
The win gave Snead State its 42nd win of the season, a school record, and saw sophomore Triston Todorowski named the Tournament MVP.
In addition to Todorowski, who was the winning pitcher in that championship clincher, three other Parsons made the ACCC All-Tournament Team – Austin Young, Julian Sauger, and Carter Frederick.
That 14-3 final to win the ACCC championship came after WCC-Dothan won Game 2 earlier in the day on Tuesday, setting up the decisive Game 3 where the Parsons would not be denied. For Underwood, that Game 3 was a culmination of the work and determination he had seen out of this group dating back to the fall when they began preparation for this season.
“This team is built with a lot of guys who have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this program,” Underwood added. “We were blessed to have some three-year guys that have really bought in to this program, and being able to watch them be successful, not only on the field but in the classroom, to see that they led this team to what they led it to, was absolute joy.
“This team has done that all year, it wasn’t something that just happened at the state tournament, this team has had a lot of fight, and they’ve gone through quite a bit of adversity as a team, and they just continue to stick together and fight for one another. The name on the front of the shirt means more to them than anything else.”
Underwood, who was named the 2022 ACCC Coach of the Year, was quick to thank his assistant coaches, Gerry Ledbetter, recruiting coordinator Andrew Porch, and pitching coach Cameron Furr for their efforts throughout the season, and their work during the ACCC Tournament that had the Parsons ready to go from the first pitch each game.
“Coach Led is my guy, he’s my bench coach,” Underwood said. “To be able to win a championship, for him and I to do that, I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for me. But my two assistants have absolutely worked their tail off. Their scouting reports and preparation for the state tournament was second to none, and those guys deserve every bit of credit for that, because of their hard work the kids were prapred, and were prepared every day we stepped on the field.”
Underwood said that since Tuesday’s clinching win, his phone hasn’t stopped ringing with congratulatory calls and texts, and that outpouring of support was on full display Tuesday in Oxford, with a full contingent of Snead State fans inside the stadium, including the softball team, who had clinched their own trip to the JUCO Softball World Series only a couple days earlier.
That show of school support across programs is nothing new according to Underwood, who noted that any time any team at Snead has been successful, the students and staff have been there to cheer them on.
“At that championship game, it was a home crowd for us,” Underwood said. “The place was unreal, and I cannot thank the people in the Boaz community who have taken this team as their own. But they came out and supported us, it was amazing. The mayor was sitting there, and it was absolutely awesome. They deserve every bit of it for everything they put in from the fall to that.
“It started with the basketball team, Coach Patterson won the State Tournament a couple years ago, the support of all sports, it’s awesome that our baseball and softball team are doing this, but our big thing here is we’re a family, we believe that, and our student athletes support each other. Whether that’s a Tuesday night in the gym or a Saturday we’re not playing. But the support, the friendships, and the comradery, to watch our school be successful in anything is amazing.”
After a grueling 56-game schedule to this point, the Parsons took some time off following the clinching game, and are set to resume practices and preparation for the JUCO World Series starting today
The World Series will be played in Grand Junction, Colorado, and is slated to start on May 28. The event will feature 10 teams and will be played as a double-elimination tournament.
In addition to Snead State, other teams who have qualified for the tournament so far include College of Central Florida in the South Atlantic District, Harford Community College (MD) in the East District, McClennan Community College (TX) in the Southwest, San Jacinto-North College (TX) in the Mid-South, and No. 1 ranked Walters State (TN) Community College.
The Boaz community will be hosting a send-off for the baseball team on Monday night in Downtown Boaz at 6:30 p.m. with the team being honored with a meal before at Grumpy’s Restaurant. All are welcome to the team send-off.
