Marshall County Democrats will present the second in a four-part series of 2024 candidate recruitment nights on April 4 at a joint meeting of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee and Marshall County Democratic Club.
The focus will be on the four county district races on the ballot: the county commission and school board positions for districts two and three.
“We’ll present the most important issues our election choices will impact. For the county commission, one will be the recently proposed $30 million-plus, 250-bed county jail expansion for housing federal prisoners just down the street from the Guntersville’s multi-million-dollar, tourist attracting, harbor development,” said Democratic Chairwoman Susan McKenney.
The county animal shelter operation, increased broadband coverage, county-wide alcohol sales, and never-ending road repair and infrastructure issues will be hot topics for the county commission as well, McKenney added.
“We also need representation on our county school board that will hold power to account for our long-time, underperforming schools.
“The Republican party’s agenda to convert public school funds to private schools will cause irreparable harm to the education of our students.
“We need school board members who will advocate for excellence,” said McKenney.
“We’ll give an overview of the important responsibilities of a county school board member, detail how they’re elected and who is qualified to run,” she added.
District two includes the city of Guntersville and the town of Grant while district three includes a portion of Boaz and Albertville as well as the towns of Douglas and Horton.
All potential candidates who attend will receive a Democratic Declaration of Candidacy filing packet.
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 Obrig Avenue.
All are welcome with reservations needed by the day before.
For more information or to RSVP, please call 256-558-1927.
The 2024 candidate recruitment nights will continue in May with guest speaker Delandrion Woods who heads up the Alabama Democratic Party’s youth caucus.
The two winners of this year’s Marshall County Democratic Club’s Ken Burns Memorial Scholarship will also be honored at the May meeting.
