SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Class 5A, No. 1 and defending girls state champion Guntersville remained unbeaten in Area 14 play by knocking off Scottsboro 59-51 on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 13-2 overall while Scottsboro slipped to 6-3, 1-1.
Reigning 5A Player of the Year Olivia Vandergriff, of Guntersville, was unstoppable, blistering the nets for 34 points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and made 9-of-10 free throws.
Scottsboro led 15-12 after the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats pulled ahead 26-24 at intermission. GHS was in front 42-36 at the final rest stop.
Lainie Phillips netted nine points, Tazi Harris six and Brylee Hill and Maddie Ward both five for Guntersville.
Adair Holland hit four treys and paced Scottsboro with 14 points. Jadaya Edmondson followed her with 10.
The game marked the first time Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill had coached against his alma mater. He was the Scottsboro varsity boys head coach from 2013-20.
“Glad to get the win, but at the same time, it was a surreal feeling coming back in here, coaching on the opposite [bench],” said Hill, who won 116 games and led the SHS boys to two area titles and three regional tournament appearances in seven seasons at the helm.
“It was tough on the whole family, coming in here knowing we were here seven years as a coach, played here. You see that ‘S’ on the floor, and it’s like ‘hey, I’m against that for the first time in my life.’ But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, coach your kids and play to win.
“The girls wanted to win for me and for Brylee. It was definitely tough. A great atmosphere and two good teams [playing].”
(0) comments
