One of the area’s all-time coaching greats is back in charge of an area volleyball program, this time in the college ranks.
Cristie Brothers, the longtime Geraldine head coach who had been an assistant coach with Snead State since stepping down from the Bulldogs, is now the head coach of the Parsons. Brothers took over the top spot for the Snead spikers in early May after the previous coach, Angie Reavis, stepped down to take the Athletic Director and head softball coach jobs at Southside High School in Gadsden.
For Brothers, the opportunity to take over the Parsons was one of continuing the program’s recent success, while also getting the chance to coach some incoming Geraldine players.
“I had worked as the assistant coach Snead with Coach Reavis for four seasons, and we had several returning players, and also some players who are joining the roster this fall from Geraldine,” Brothers said. “I just felt like it was best for me to try to provide some consistency for those players since they’ll be transitioning into a new coach. I felt like me taking over would give them the consistency that they needed to do their best.”
She inherits a Snead State team that posted its best season ever a year ago, going 27-15, including a mark of 17-5 in ACCC play.
While Brothers has been on the job for roughly a month and a half, none of it has been spent with the new team, with the players back home for the summer, it’s given her a chance to settle in and get things in order ahead of the 2022 campaign.
“Right now, we’re just mainly in-between seasons,” Brothers explained. “So, it’s mainly been administrative kind of work that I’ve had to do so far, checking schedules, ordering equipment, so we actually haven’t had any time together since I’ve been head coach. We’ll get together. Our first meeting will be in July.”
Brothers spent 21 seasons in charge of Geraldine, hitting numerous accolades during her time in charge, before stepping down in 2018 as one of the winningest coaches not just in the area, but in the history of high school volleyball in Alabama.
At Geraldine, her teams won 16 DeKalb County championships, 16 area tournament titles and the ultimate prize in 2001 — a Class 2A State Tournament championship. Her 1999 and 2005 clubs finished second in the 2A State Tournament. Her Bulldog teams compiled an 872-346 record, averaging 41.5 wins per season. Her 2006 squad established a single-season school record with 59 wins.
Brothers achieved her 800th win when the Bulldogs beat Cullman on Sept. 20, 2016. She was the first volleyball coach in DeKalb County and the 15th in state history to reach the 800-win plateau.
Despite her success at the high school level, Brothers acknowledged that it is a different challenge at the college level, but credited Reavis for her work in helping prepare for all that comes with taking over the Parsons.
“The junior college world is a good bit different from high school,” Brothers added. “But being able to work with Coach Reavis, she has taught me a lot of things that I feel like are making it easier for me to transition into head coaching.”
Brothers has since hit the ground running, quickly setting up a series of camps to benefit area players and coaches coming up in July, while also getting prepared for the team’s arrival in July.
After the success the team had in 2021, Brothers is hoping to build on that momentum, and sees a group that has bonded together well in a short time.
“This group has a really good chemistry and they seem to get along well, so I’m excited to see how they bond and pull together as a team,” Brothers noted. “We had our best finish last year, so now the bar has been set pretty high, so we want to continue to improve and provide a successful program for the Marshall County area.”
Some key returners for the Parsons are soon-to-be sophomore Kayla Broom, who was second on the team last season with 279 kills, and Stephanie Sharp, who dished out 1,430 assists during her freshman season and was second with 403 digs.
