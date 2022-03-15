Boaz City Council members approved the retirement of a city police K-9 during a meeting Monday night.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said Jax will retire from active duty and will become a member of Sgt. Jarrod Davis’ household.
Davis has been Jax’s handler for several years.
“Jax is about 10 years old now and is having some health problems,” Abercrombie said.
“He’s going to be able to spend time with Jarrod as a pet, no longer an active police dog.”
All costs associated with Jax’s care will now become Davis’ responsibility, Abercrombie said.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned the city’s police department will purchase four Ford Police Interceptors AWD Utility-T191L at a cost of $41,370 each. Abercrombie said the department had budgeted to purchase four Dodge Durangos for $34,500 each but those vehicles will not be available for some time.
The costs includes more than $10,800 in equipment for the vehicles to be installed without charges for labor, Abercrombie said.
• Learned the Senior Center will receive a new 15-passenger van for $12,000. Senior Center Director Susan Duvall said the vehicle is valued at more than $60,000.
She said it will join the fleet of vehicles used to transport center participants to doctor appointments, grocery shopping and on other errands and outings.
“We are trying to keep as organized as possible and keep the number of trips down,” Duvall said. “We go grocery shopping on a certain day and take four to five people to the doctor. We keep our vans on the road a lot.”
Duvall said this is the seventh vehicle she has received through grant programs.
• Authorized City Clerk/Treasurer Jill Bright to arrange and contract for the sale of city owned surplus property.
Items deemed as surplus include several computer monitors, towers and keyboards, and six vehicles.
• Agreed to purchase a Tiger Boom mower from Trigreen Equipment LLC through Sourcewell at a cost of $67,798 and to purchase a John Deere 6110M cab tractor from Trigreen Equipment through the State of Alabama Bid List at a cost of $85,710.
• Adopted a resolution to void and rescind a previous bid for railroad crossing materials. Engineers provided the wrong sizes required for the crossings, therefore making the bids moot.
The city did accept a bid from HiRail Corporation to provide railroad crossing materials at a cost of $149,778.
City officials plan to replace 16 railroad crossings with rubberized crossings over the next several months.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing Mayor David Dyar to negotiate to purchase two Brown 672HD-D rotary cutters for the city’s street department. No bids were received for the equipment purchase.
• Council members met in an executive session for the purpose of discussing potential future economic development. The closed-door session lasted about 20 minutes. No action was taken after the councilmen returned to open session and no information released.
