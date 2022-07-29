As teachers return to work, the Albertville City Schools Board of Education held two meetings this week: one special-called and one emergency.
During the special called meeting Wednesday, the board approved adding five half days for students during the 2022-2023 academic calendar year. The second half of those days would be for teachers’ professional development. During Thursday’s emergency meeting, the board approved the resignation of Jared Beasley as agriscience teacher at Albertville Middle School, effective July 28.
During the meeting Wednesday, the board also:
• Approved the following personnel items, including one yet to be identified termination:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. Jezzabel Munoz, resigning as library aide at Albertville Intermediate School, effective July 22.
2. Tamara Gibson, resigning as bus driver at ACS, effective June 30.
B. Supplement resignations
1. April Pritchett, resigning from core academic placement at Albertville High School, effective July 25.
C. Employments
1. Rebekah Woodall, elementary teacher at AIS (replacing Cindi Rainey and pending certification), effective July 28.
2. Julia McKinnon Moultrie Smith, elementary teacher at Albertville Primary School (replacing Ayana Sterling), effective July 28.
3. Francisca Cruz, OSY migrant recruiter at Central Office (replacing Lorena Franco), effective Aug. 1.
4. Lori Dahlke, Special Education teacher at Albertville Kindergarten, Pre-K (replacing Lyndsie Wright and pending certification), effective July 28.
5. Yvette Mederos, Auxiliary Pre K teacher at AKPK (replacing Arline Villacorta and pending certification), effective July 28.
6. Leslie Brown, 10-month Counselor at AHS (replacing Kristi Rains), effective July 28.
7. Lauren Kreuze, special education teacher at Albertville Elementary School (replacing Melissa Ensley and Pending certification), effective Aug. 1.
D. Supplement assignments
1. Ethan Turbyfill, assistant girls basketball coach at AMS, to be paid $2,000 from Tip-Off Club Boosters, effective July 28-May 31, 2023.
2. Derek Martin, ninth grade assistant Football coach at AHS, to be paid $2,500 from Football Boosters, effective July 28-May 31, 2023.
3. Tracy Brooks, webmaster at AES, effective July 28.
4. Holleigh Rogers, webmaster at AHS, effective July 28.
5. Marcey Duckett, webmaster at AMS, effective July 28.
6. Amanda Barkley, webmaster at APS, effective July 28.
7. Brandi Randall, webmaster at AKPK, effective July 28.
8. Ansley Cash, webmaster at AIS, effective July 28.
9. Mary Hambey, Core Academic Placement at AHS (replacing April Pritchett), effective July 28.
E. Volunteers
1. Adam Rhoden, volunteer Cheer Instructor at AMS, effective Aug. 1-May 31, 2023.
F. Other
1. Monica Roesner, to hold a daily math lab for AMS, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective Aug. 15-May 26, 2023, to be paid from Title I funds.
2. Brian Harris, to hold a daily math lab for AHS, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective Aug. 3-May 25, 2023, to be paid from Title I funds.
3. Paula Kaylor, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AHS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
4. Courtney Young, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
5. Karina Harris, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
6. Alexandria Mullinax, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at APS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
7. Tammy Pearce, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at APS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
8. Jonathan Campbell, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AIS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
9. Pamela Ancelet, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AMS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
10. Audria Glaze, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
11. Vickie Ray, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 3-May 26,2023.
12. Melia Minor, Pre K afternoon bridge program from 3-4 p.m. at AKPK, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
13. Nancy Greer, Pre K afternoon bridge program from 3-4 p.m. at AKPK, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective Aug. 3-May 26, 2023.
14. Chelsea Kinney, AP US History supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
15. Glen Fox, AP Biology supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
16. Mary Mulkey, AP Computer Science supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
17. Samantha Searels, AP US Government supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
18. April Pritchett, AP Statistics supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
19. Paige Smith, AP Literature supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
20. Jessica Stewart, AP Language supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
21. Cheryl Roberson, AP Calculus BC supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
22. Cheryl Roberson, AP Calculus AB supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
23. Stephen Owens, AP Physics supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
24. Stephen Owens, AP Chemistry supplement at AHS, to receive $1,000 per semester, effective July 28-May 26, 2023.
25. Joseph Powell, Student Aide for AHS band activities, to be paid at his overtime rate, effective July 29-May 26, 2023.
• Approved the following Independent Contracts:
1. Karen Francher, independent contract to provide services as show choir band/concert choir accompaniment at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 by AHS choir funds, effective Nov. 1-May 31,2023.
2. Antavar Stinson, independent contract to provide services as show choir choreographer at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 plus travel and expenses by AHS Choir Funds, effective Aug. 1-May 31, 2023.
3. Julio Cesar Ramirez, independent contract to provide services as assistant boys soccer coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $1,000 by AHS boys soccer, effective July 27-May 31, 2023.
4. Maverick Austin Smith, independent contract to provide services as boys assistant basketball coach, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 by BOE, effective July 27-Feb. 28, 2023.
5. Wendell Smith, independent contract to provide services as a piano tunist for AHS show choir, to be paid $1,000 by AHS choir funds, effective Aug. 1-May 31, 2023.
6. Jacob Tyler May, independent contract to provide public announcing services for football, basketball, and baseball. He will also build advertising graphics for football and baseball boosters, to be paid $25 per hour not to exceed $7,500 from AHS funds, effective Aug. 1-June 30, 2023.
7. Michael Hardin, Hardin’s Lawn Care Services, independent contract to provide facility services and groundskeeping at the high school football stadium, to be paid $20 per hour and not to exceed $1,000 by AHS Band, effective Aug. 1-Nov. 1.
8. Michael Hardin, Hardin’s Lawn Care Services, independent contract to provide facility services and groundskeeping at the high school football stadium for after game clean-up, to be paid $20 per hour and not to exceed $1,400 by AHS Football, effective Aug. 1-Nov. 1.
9. Kelley Brown, independent contract to provide 45 days of theater-based student activities with ACS, as approved by the school Principal, to support system-wide drama/theater initiative. She will also provide 45 days of technical support for events in the fine arts center, to be paid and not to exceed $34,000 by ACS, effective Aug. 1-July 31, 2023.
• Approved the renewal of Bid 21-07 for janitorial service at schools by DunoMarc Janitorial & Maintenance for 1 year at the same terms and conditions of the original bid.
