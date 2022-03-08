Costs expected to remain high as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
A combination of pent-up demand, supply line issues and global market volatility have given rise to some of the highest gas prices in U.S. history.
According to AAA, the price of gas broke a new all-time-high record Tuesday when the national average for a gallon of regular topped $4.17, breaking the previous record of $4.11 in 2008.
The average price in Alabama remained below that at $3.98, still a few cents short of its record high of $4.05 set in September 2008. However, prices in the Yellowhammer State have spiked 56 cents in the last week, according to AAA. A year ago, the average price for regular was $2.52 per gallon.
Spokesman for Alabama AAA Clay Ingram told The Reporter there were a few reasons for the sharp increase in gas prices, not the least of which is the invasion of Ukraine by Russia — one America’s top crude oil importers. However, prices where on the climb well before that, he said, due to a predicted busy travel season.
“We’ve been kind of getting over the hump a little bit with the COVID situation … people learning how to protect themselves and being more comfortable traveling,” he said. “Combine that with pent up demand and it’s going to result in a really big travel year.”
Last week, crude oil costs went up to $114 per barrel — higher than its been in “long, long time,” Ingram said. However, this week, the cost at one point went as high as $130 per barrel as the U.S. debates whether or not to ban Russian oil imports. On Tuesday, Biden announced he would do just that, which some fear may jack the price of gas up even higher.
“With the Russia-Ukraine situation, that has caused a lot of anxiety in the financial world for crude oil,” he said. “Crude is a global commodity, and we’re affected here in the U.S. by global demand and global supply… Even when everything’s going pretty smoothly here in the U.S., if it’s going crazy in other parts of the world, we will feel the effects of that, as we are now.”
With many countries including the U.S. placing sanctions on Russia, Ingram said that has caused concerns with the global oil supply, particularly those countries in Europe that rely more heavily on its oil production.
“We won’t have any supply concerns here in the U.S.,” Ingram said. “The 5% or so of our import that we get from Russia we can make that up from other places… We will, and already do, have pricing issues here.”
The situation with the burdensome gas prices is likely to get worse before it gets better, he said, but costs should eventually “come back down to earth.” Whether up or down, we said it can take up to two weeks for oil prices on the global market to reach local gas pumps.
“It will eventually go back down. We’ve been through this a number of times before,” Ingram said. “We had these high prices like this in 2012. They just get high for a while until things get worked out, and then they’ll … probably get back to where they were before all this started.”
It still may be a while until drivers see relief at the pump depending on how long the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasts as well on its ultimate outcome.
“If it goes on for months and months, we could be paying a lot for gas,” Ingram said.
Though some public officials are calling for more domestic oil production, Ingram said the U.S. has already been pumping “more than ever.”
“The supply is there, it’s just with the current situation, a lot of the world’s supplies are going to be going to other countries in Europe that typically get their oil from Russia…,” said. “The bad news is we’re going to be paying more, but the good news is we won’t have any supply problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.