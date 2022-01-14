An Albertville woman has been charged with murder after police discovered a man shot to death outside her home.
At around midnight Thursday, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Johnson Drive in Albertville.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, a white male, identified by police as Christopher Allen Wright, was located outside behind the residence deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
Kathy Lynn Wright, 53, of Albertville, was taken into custody and charged with murder, the sheriff's office said. No bond has been set at this time.
The sheriff's office did confirm to The Reporter that the victim and suspect were married. Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Wright was picked up at a different location than where the body was found.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.