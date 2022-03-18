DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rainbow City man and took a large amount of drugs off the street.
According to Sheriff Nick Welden, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Agent conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 168 and 68 on March 14 at about 8:30 p.m.
During the stop, Dementrius Lavon Terry, 37, of Rainbow City, was found to have outstanding warrants, and was also found in possession of about 248 grams of marijuana. Welden said Terry was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear.
Upon his arrival at the DeKalb County Detention Center, he was found to have 15 grams of methamphetamines and 14 grams of marijuana in his possession. He was then charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and illegal possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute.
He remains in the Detention Center on a $22,078 bond.
The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit assisted in the case, Welden said.
“I’m glad we were able to stop this subject from bringing this into the county,” Welden said. “That’s why we have these specialized units. One good traffic stop can put a drug dealer out of business.
“These guys have a real passion for what they do, and don’t mind putting in late hours to put these guys out of business and in our jail.”
