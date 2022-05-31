Thursday, June 2
• AARP Chapter 36, Marshall County, will meet in Hammer’s Hall, Local Joe’s Restaurant in Albertville at 10 a.m. for regular meeting and program. Barbara Eubanks, Christian author and humorist, will be the featured speaker. A lunch buffet of barbecue and sides including drinks will be served for $10 per person. Everyone 50 and or over is invited.
Friday-Saturday, June 3-4
• The Town of Douglas is having a community yard sale. Residents, businesses and church groups are invited to participate. If rained out, the sale will be rescheduled for June 10-11. For more information call 256-571-5996.
Sunday June 5
• Keep Albertville Beautiful is hosting its first-ever, self-guided garden tour from 1-5 p.m. Tour eight beautiful locations including local homes and a church. Tickets are $10 and will be for sale the day of the event at Kathryn’s Garden at the Albertville Public Library, 200 Jackson Street, where the tour begins.
Monday-Friday, June 6-10
• Welcome Home FCM Church in Douglas will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. Supper will be served. Children of all ages are invited to attend. This year’s theme is “I wonder ...” Nightly activities will include Bible lessons, games, songs and crafts.
Tuesday, June 7
The Marshall County Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 Obrig Avenue. A wrap-up of the Primary Election will be presented and all attendees will receive a free car sticker. Reserve a seat by calling Susan McKenney at 256-558-1927 by June 6.
Thursday-Saturday, June 9-11
• Sand Mountain Cowboy Church located at 844 McVille Rd. Boaz, AL 35957 invites you to Hay Day VBS, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. All ages welcome, from nursery to adults.
Ongoing
• Julia Street UMC hosts a food pantry the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church, located across the street from the Boaz City Library at 302 Thomas Ave., in Boaz. Participants must bring a valid ID. For more information, call 256-572-4016.
• The Marshall County Adult Respite program serves loved ones living with mild to moderate dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon. For more information contact, Lula Dobbs at 256-582-2001.
• Come enjoy fellowship, fun and games with local seniors at the Douglas Senior Center open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 256-840-1440 for more information.
• If you would like to do something nice for hardworking healthcare workers, consider lending them a hand as a hospital volunteer. Openings are available for all ages at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. A variety of duties are available with flexible schedules. To apply, visit the Marshall Medical Centers website at mmcenters.com. Under the “About” tab, click on “Volunteering” where you can fill out and submit an application. For more information, call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
