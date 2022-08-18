This is an opinion column.
My life is an open book.
I love to share memories about my childhood, reminisce about raising my three kids and brag about my grandkids. If you know me, then you know who I am and some tidbit about me. My husband on the other hand doesn’t contribute very much about his life. He is a very private person and only shares pieces here and there.
However, he has a story that he does loves to talk about…when he found Jesus.
Larry was born in 1949 in the Painter community near Crossville. He had a brother before him and another brother and two sisters after him. From the time he was walking and talking, he said he had to work...a lot. His family had a small dairy barn and about a hundred acres of crops up on county road 24, so even before he could write his own name, he knew how to milk a cow and pick cotton. He worked from sun-up till sun down alongside his mother and siblings; his father joined them on occasion.
The family went to church at the nearby Liberty Baptist most Sundays. His mother might have had dirt under her fingernails while his father usually had Saturday night still on his breath…but they went as often as they could. He said when he was young, a few friends gathered at the altar once and he joined them, eventually getting baptized as well. He said it seemed like the right thing to do at the time, even though he wasn’t quite sure what it all meant.
As soon as he graduated high school, he signed up to join the military and was accepted into the United States Air Force. Anything was better than the scorching cotton fields and his father’s heavy hand, he said. With the war in Vietnam raging overseas, he volunteered to be stationed there because the pay was better…$135 a month. The young farm boy soon found himself in foreign lands battling an enemy he didn’t know.
Four years later, he returned home to Painter a full-grown man. The horrors of war had changed him though and those Sunday School lessons of his youth had long since faded away. Like many young veterans, he chose some paths he shouldn’t have taken.
Over the next 50 years, time began to creep up on him…a few gray hairs appeared and the tiny wrinkles around his eyes grew deeper. Still, he pushed onward…always putting work and hard living first…that was all he thought he needed.
Then suddenly, one day in 2017…he found Jesus…in the ditch in front of his house.
He had walked to get his mail when he noticed a large piece of trash on the ground. He bent to pick it up and stopped. It was an old, 11x14 black and white cardboard picture of Jesus. It appeared to have been in a house fire…the edges were peeled and charred…yet the face of Jesus still remained intact, staring up at him with forgiving eyes.
Larry said with trembling hands he picked the picture up and carried it inside with him. He sat and held the physical evidence of God’s love in his hands as a wave of emotions washed over him filled with regrets of wrongdoings and wrong turns. He said he suddenly felt like he had awoken from a deep sleep and realized that he couldn’t handle life alone anymore…he needed divine intervention. The good Lord had been waiting patiently for him and finally at last, sent His own son to save his soul.
With a thirst for God’s word, he was led to the small Gilbreath Chapel church just below his family farm where he accepted guidance for a new path in life. He quenched his parched soul with the holy word and was released from the bondage he had lived under most of his life. The preacher there, Bro. Ronnie Dalton, baptized him in a nearby pond a few weeks later. This time when the holy water washed over him, he said he knew what it meant.
Larry still attends the little church near his farm and the old, faded picture of Jesus still sits proudly on his nightstand…a constant reminder that God gave his own son…even for him.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.