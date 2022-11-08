The Geraldine football program achieved one of the biggest postseason wins in its history by upsetting No. 5 and host Winfield 24-8 in the Class 3A opening round.
The resounding victory earned the Bulldogs (8-3) another top-10 opponent, as No. 1 Mars Hill Bible of Florence visits Coolidge Isbell Field in the second round. Friday night’s kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on FM 107.5.
Either Madison Academy or Sylvania awaits the Geraldine-Mars Hill winner in the quarterfinals.
Mars Hill brings a 10-1 record into Friday’s battle, the first meeting between the teams. The Panthers blasted Danville 62-7 in the first round and are averaging 46.5 points per contest. Last week marked the third time they’ve scored 60 or more points this season.
Mars Hill has won 10 in a row since losing to 6A Cullman 13-10 in its season opener.
The Panthers’ closest game in their streak was a 31-30 triumph over 5A Russellville, which advanced to the second round of the postseason. They whipped 3A, Region 8 rivals Colbert County 35-0 and Lauderdale County 38-0 in the regular season, both of whom are competing in the second round.
Mars Hill started its program in 2014 and went 3-27 from 2014-16. The Panthers finished 7-4 in 2017 and followed that by going 14-1 in 2018, 14-1 in 2019, 13-2 in 2020 and 10-4 in 2021. They won the 1A state title in ’18, finished as the 1A state runner-up in ’19 and won the 2A state crown in ’20.
This is Mars Hill’s first season in 3A.
Last week against Winfield, Carlos Mann paced Geraldine’s ground game with 106 yards on 12 carries. He scored one touchdown.
Caleb Hall rushed eight times for 54 yards, and Jaxon Colvin gained 51 yards on 15 attempts. He scored two TDs.
Colvin completed 6-of-11 passes for 89 yards. Mann had three catches for 52 yards, and Cody Satterfield had two receptions for 30 yards.
Kobe Hill topped the Bulldogs’ defense with 12 tackles. River Walling collected 10 tackles, and Colvin closed with 10 tackles and one interception.
Mauricio Calderon made eight tackles and grabbed an interception. Hall contributed seven tackles and three sacks, and Mann had seven tackles. Joseph Garcia posted six tackles and two sacks.
