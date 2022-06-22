This is an opinion column.
One of the most anticipated events in my daughter’s life when she was growing up was getting tall enough to ride the roller coaster at the Lake Winnie Amusement Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Each summer on our annual visit, Katie raced to the thrill ride and placed her back against the clown’s arm to see if she had reached the proper height. The sign above read, “You must be this tall to ride.” For several years she was inches too short even on her tip-toes.
The year she turned seven years old, she finally had a growth spurt and her head just brushed the bottom of the clown’s hand. She had met the size requirement at last! She squealed in delight at her newly acquired stature and stood patiently in line with her dad and two older brothers. My sons were excited to share their little sister’s first ride in hopes she cried and begged for mercy. They sure loved to torture their little sis!
Waiting in line that day, Katie’s eyes were glowing with excitement and just a hint of anxiety. Josh and Jake had a knowing smile on their faces because they were young enough to recall their first ride not so many years before on the famous Cannon Ball. When it was their turn to board, they climbed into the narrow seats and the park attendant securely fastened them in. The boys sat in front of their sister and dad so they could turn around in anticipation of seeing Katie’s fright. Suddenly, like a blur they were gone…racing up and down hills, soaring through the air and swerving around sharp curves.
Just after that first death plunge, I heard Katie screaming bloody murder. Her tiny voice repeated over and over, “Make it stop…make it stop!” Over her terror, I could hear her brothers laughing hysterically.
Within minutes, they were screeching to a stop back on the platform. I rushed forward to console my sweet baby girl but couldn’t believe the smile on her face when I saw her. She was laughing and dancing a little jig…pulling on her brother’s hands and saying, “Come on, let’s ride again!” I shook my head as my trio got right back in line to ride and scream some more.
All three of my children absolutely loved to ride anything at the amusement park when they were young…and still do today. They don’t care how long they have to wait in line to get flipped upside down or jerked from side to side at excessive speeds…they just love the ride.
I am extremely proud of my Josh, Jake and Katie…they are all adventure seekers and enjoy life to the fullest. They have never been afraid to try new things and they love the thrill of the ride…wherever it takes them.
While I always enjoyed a day at Lake Winnie, all those heart racing, stomach turning rides held no interest for me. I was perfectly content to ride the train, eat cotton candy and watch the smiles on my young-uns faces when they rode those squeal rides. Their happiness in life will forever be my thrill ride.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
