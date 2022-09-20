ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A suspected explosive device found at a clothing store Saturday night turned out to be a hoax.
Albertville Police and Fire personnel responded to Mario’s Men’s and Women’s Apparel, just off U.S. 431 near the Sonic restaurant for a reported explosive device found at the front of the store. The device reportedly had a note attached to it targeting the business.
Upon arrival, officers evacuated the business and “after the appropriate precautions were taken,” the Hazardous Device Unit – a branch of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – was summoned to the scene.
Firefighters from Stations 1 and 3 set up trucks and prepared hoses in case of an explosion or fire. An ambulance was on standby at the scene, as were several Albertville Police units and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said upon arrival, the HDU determined the device to be a hoax.
“We took this situation very seriously until ALEA came and was able to examine the device,” Cartee said.
The device was placed in a secure container and removed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
“An investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Cartee said Monday.
He said investigators do not believe the business was targeted as a Hispanic business. However, as the investigation continues, “how it unfolds will likely change what the filed may be,” he said.
Due to the unusual nature of the call, Cartee said additional units from the county and state were called for assistance.
“The Albertville Police Department would like to thank the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office for their assistance during this incident.”
Under Alabama Criminal Code, possession, distribution or manufacture of a hoax device or a replica of a destructive device or detonator with intent to cause another to reasonably believe the hoax device is a destructive device could be charged with a Class misdemeanor. If convicted, the suspect could be fined between $1,000 and $5,000 and ordered to perform between 1,000 and 5,000 hours of community service.
