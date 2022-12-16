This article is an opinion on religion.
I recently discovered a little known, yet delightful, Christmas movie that has shed new light on one of the best known passages of God’s incarnation — “It Happened on Fifth Avenue.”
Let’s take a look at this passage first.
“Who, as He already existed in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped but emptied himself by taking the form of a bond-servant and being born in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.” Philippians 2: 6-8, NASB
These verses were a hymn that was a regular part of worship in the early church
The who is a reference back to the Christ Jesus in the previous verse. Being indicates he was already in existence. Some mistakenly believe that Jesus’ life began at his birth. That was the beginning of his incarnation. The life of Christ could be thus outlined: pre-existence, life on earth, exaltation.
What does it mean that Jesus existed in the form of God? Scholars have debated the exact meaning form of God for centuries. The word for form in the original language is morphe. This is the only use of the word in the New Testament. Most believe it refers to his mode of existence. The Layman’s Bible Book Commentary says this: “Form denotes the expression of the reality itself. The form of God is synonymous with the glory of God.” The same word is used in form of a servant as well.
One commentator notes that it was in this form that Christ appeared in heaven before his incarnation.
While Christ had every right to “seize” his rights and privileges of being God, he willing laid it aside in humility. What was it that he emptied himself of? The word for empty in the original language is used only here in the New Testament. Lightfoot says it means he stripped himself of the insignia of majesty. He did not divest himself of his divine nature, as some have incorrectly taught. He did not lay aside his being equal in nature, but his equal mode of existence. His being equal in nature with God was permanent and eternal.
And now to the movie.
Every November, the worlds’ second richest Michael J. O’Connor, boarded up his Fifth Avenue mansion to winter over in Virginia. A hobo, Aloysius T. McKeever, played by Victor Moore, and his dog would occupy the mansion during those winter months. This particular winter he invites a homeless G.I., who has been evicted from one of O’Connor’s apartment buildings, to live in the spacious mansion.
If you are a classic TV fan, you will recognize a few familiar faces from “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Hazel.” Charles Ruggles, who once played Aunt Bea’s boyfriend John Canfield, stars as Michael J. O’Connor. Alan Hale, who came to Mayberry looking for a girl, plays one of the unemployed and homeless G.I.’s Don DeFore from the series “Hazel” plays the role of the homeless G.I. Jim.
O’Connor’s eighteen year old daughter Trudy, played by Gayle Storm, who has left school, encounters the two guests in her home when she returns to pick up a few items. She tells them of her fabricated plight, without revealing her true identity, and is invited to be a guest in her own home as well. Soon Jim runs into a couple of his G.I. buddies and their young families who also cannot found housing. He persuades McKeever to let them stay as well.
One day when Trudy is leaving the music store where she worked, she has a chance meeting with her father, who has been frantically searching for her. She persuades him to meet Jim, whom she has fallen in love with. O’Connor agrees to Trudy’s request to move in so he can meet Jim, and also agrees not to reveal his true identity. He trades in his fine clothes at a used clothing store. He poses as a derelict on the street so Trudy and her friends can happen to run into him. She persuades her friends to invite “Mike” to live in the mansion.
The laying aside of the rights and privileges of the world’s second richest man leads to a series of humiliating and comical scenes. Not only is he the dishwasher, but he is relegated to live in the servant’s quarters, where he is charged with taking McKeever’s dog for “on a promenade early each morning.” He willing submits to Aloysius’s orders. He is scolded on more than one occasion for not making his bed.
At one point, Mike becomes weary of being bossed around in his own house and threatens to evict the squatters. Out of desperation, Trudy begs her mother, divorced from her father, to come to New York City from West Palm Beach. She also agrees to move in with Trudy and her friends as the cook, also dressing in shabby clothes and not revealing her identity.
Why was the world’s second richest man willing to lay aside his “glory”? Why was he willing to trade in his fine clothes for shabby clothes? (Shown in photograph) Why was he willing to become the dishwasher to a group of “squatters” living in his house? Why was he willing to sleep in the servant’s quarters? Why was he willing to let the guests in his house slander the rich Michael J. O’Connor and not defend himself or reveal his own identity?
It was because he loved his daughter.
Why was the Lord Jesus willing to lay aside his glory? Why was he willing to be born in a lowly manger with no crib for a bed? Why was he willing to take up the garments of human flesh? Why was he unwilling to reveal his true identity on some occasions? Why did he not retaliate when slandered and even beaten? Why was he willing to die a cruel death on a cross used for criminals?
Because he loved us.
Even though O’Connor was willing to take on the role of servant in his own house, he was still the world’s second richest man. In fact, every now and then he would sneak off and make a phone call to his business office, requesting various transactions. Even though Jesus incarnated and was veiled in human flesh, he was still fully God. And every day, Jesus would take time to communicate to his Father in heaven while on earth.
While there are some parallels between the volunteer humiliation of O’Connor and Christ, remember no illustration is perfect. No human being’s humiliation can ever come close to that of Christ when he became a man.
One striking difference was Christ’s reason for coming to earth in humiliation was far more important. The reason he was born in the manger was to ultimately die on the cross to take the punishment for our sins, and thus providing a way of forgiveness to those who would call on his name. If there were other ways for sins to be forgiven and thereby gaining entrance into heaven, do you think the Lord Jesus would go through such humiliation?
As we garner a lesson from this Christmas classic released in 1947 and a lesson from the incarnation of Christ, let’s go back to the verses that precede it.
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also the interests of others. Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:3-5)
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
