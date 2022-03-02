Brittany Slaten shined in the circle for Guntersville on Tuesday afternoon, blanking DAR to the tune of one hit as the Wildcats rolled to a 7-0 win.
Slaten was in control from the first pitch, tossing all seven inning, and fanning 17 batters in the win. Slaten needed just 102 pitches to complete the game, throwing 70 of them for strikes.
Slaten closed the game in style, fanning the last six batters in order in the top of the sixth and seventh innings, and also struck out the side in the opening two innings.
Slaten also helped her own cause at the dish, collecting a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in a run. Jess Charles drove in a pair for the Wildcats, while lead-off hitter Addi Yarbrough ignited the offense, going 2 for 3 with a walk, and coming around to score three times. Kaygan Shelton added a double, an RBI, and two runs scored as the top three hitters in the Guntersville lineup combined for five hits, three walks, and six runs scored.
West End 1, Cleveland 0
A lone run in the top of the first proved to be enough for West End and pitcher Josie Bunch, who held host Cleveland to three hits in a 1-0 shutout win.
In the top of the first, Liddy Falkner tripled ahead of Bunch, who got the job done by bringing home Falkner for the game’s only run.
Bunch then dominated Cleveland, needing 98 pitchers to complete the game, holding the hosts to three singles, walking two, working around three errors, and fanning 11 batters.
Bunch outdueled Patelyn Battles, who also shined in the game, holding West End to four hits, walking one, and striking out 11 Patriots.
Payten Canaday had two hits for West End, both singles.
Asbury Sweeps Anniston
Kiley Spain drove in four, while Daisy Zurita plated a pair, leading Asbury to an 11-7 win over Anniston, with the big inning coming in the top of the fourth to cap a sweep.
With the score tied 4-4 after three, the Rams erupted in the fourth, plating seven runs to secure the victory.
Zurita finished the game 2 for 3 with one of those hits being a triple, while Spain managed four RBIs on just one hit.
The Rams were heled by four Anniston errors.
Blakeley Davidson earned the win for the Rams, fanning six batters surrendering four hits and just three earned runs.
In Game 1, Spain and Zurita again paced the offense, with the pair combining for five RBIs. Spain was 2 for 4 with a double, while Zurita was 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored. Amiyah Stanley was also strong for the Rams, collecting a pair of hits, one a triple, driving in one and scoring twice.
Davidson was again the winning pitcher, fanning eight while allowing three runs on six hits in the complete game.
Boaz 10, Pennington 2
Locked in a 1-1 game after five innings, Boaz found its offense late, plating nine runs over the final two innings to pull out a 10-2 victory over host Pennington.
After being stymied for much of the game, the Pirates blew the game open with five runs in the top of the sixth, the followed with four more in the seventh to remove any doubts about the outcome.
As a team, Boaz collected 13 hits and drew nine walks. Lead-off hitter Sydney Noles was one of five Pirates to collect multiple hits, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Emmorie Burke, Sarah Walker, Emma Pounds, and Madison Chapman each had two hits, with pounds and Walker each driving in two. Ava Rhoden drew three walks and scored twice.
That late push made a winner of pitcher Maggie Patterson, who held Pennington to seven hits and two earn runs, walking just one, and fanning four in the complete game victory. Patterson added a double and an RBI at the plate.
