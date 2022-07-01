The Albertville City Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a new salary schedule for teachers and staff as well as an updated contract for the superintendent position.
The new salary schedule includes raises at a minimum 4% on up to 21% increase due to a record $8.3 billion education budget passed earlier this year by the state legislature. Based on years of experience, the legislation schedules raises through 35 years and guarantees teachers at least a 1% increase in pay for each additional year worked beyond nine.
“I want to thank everyone who worked diligently to present a salary schedule that was approved today,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “That was a direct response … to state legislation, providing incremental adjustments to all the public school employees who were paid on the state salary matrix.”
Board president Bobby Stewart said the increase was the most “significant” he had seen during his tenure with the school district.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like that, and I think it’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “I think there is still more to be done but we’ve got to take it one step at a time.”
For staff members not paid based on the teacher salary matrix, English said the board added two additional pay steps that includes a higher percentage increase for some positions.
“It is our desire for ACS to be competitive to like-kind city school systems around our greater area in all positions,” English said.
He said the board looked at other districts of similar size to help determine a fair and balanced pay schedule and supplement packages. Some districts with larger cash reserves may be able to offer above the state-funded 4% minimum while others will stick to that across the board, he said.
“When you see salary schedules, you always compare to ourselves, but I encourage everyone to compare to others,” English said.
The detailed salary schedule can be found at the board of education website.
Also during the meeting, the board approved updating the superintendent’s contract after giving English a positive evaluation. Stewart said English has done a “good job” over the last 5 years, and the school system is “blessed” to have him.
In addition to extending his contract a year to June 30, 2025, other updates included increasing the superintendent’s base salary from $153,748 to $164,000 — a roughly 6.7% bump — and adding five additional working days of paid vacation leave annually. Boardmember John Gladden was the only vote opposing the updated contract, though he declined to comment on the issue.
According to documentation provided by ACS, even with the increase, Albertville’s superintendent’s salary remains on the low end compared to some other school districts of similar size — around 5,744 student attendance for the 2022 fiscal year — such as Marshall County Schools, Gadsden City Schools, Athens City Schools and Trussville City Schools. Some larger districts like Houston County Schools, St. Clair County Schools and Morgan County Schools reportedly pay less while smaller districts like Alexander City Schools, Cullman City Schools, Gulf Shores City Schools and Fort Payne City Schools pay more.
