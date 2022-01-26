Coming into this season, the Guntersville girls basketball team was one of the youngest in the area, with no seniors on the roster.
Despite that, they entered the year as a battle-tested team, returning the majority of last season’s roster that reached the 5A Sweet 16 last year.
But would that state postseason experience carry into the Marshall County Tournament? After all, the 2021 edition was wiped out, and with no seniors, very few if any of the girls on the team had been in the pressure cooker that is the Marshall County Tournament, where depth is tested with three games in five days, and the challenge of beating your neighbors for area bragging rights is up for grabs.
Heck, even second year coach Kenny Hill was making his Marshall County debut after last year’s cancellation in his first year at the helm of the Wildcats.
Turns out, the lack of experience wasn’t a problem at all for Guntersville, who proved why they’re not just one of the top teams in 5A, but one of the best in the state, winning each game in the tournament by double figures.
You never want to say a team made it look easy in the Marshall County Tournament, because every year the field sees eight teams that can make a run, but Guntersville certainly did their best to make it seem that way.
They rolled to a pair of 33-point victories in the first two games over Asbury and Douglas, then in Saturday’s championship game, got the best of a very tough Albertville team that had been getting votes in the 7A polls, 49-34, and capturing the season series between the two schools after they split a pair earlier in the season.
The Wildcats did it on both ends, using pressure defense to force a number of turnovers in all three games, which helped lead to transition baskets and extended runs to build the lead.
Then offense, ball movement and a deadly combo of inside-out play made it a challenge for anyone to slow them down, as evidenced by the 49 points in Saturday’s final being the fewest they’ve scored in nearly a month.
The Wildcats were paced by Olivia Vandergriff, who was named County MVP for her efforts, and her ability to score from anywhere on the floor, while also facilitating the offense and setting up teammates like Tazi Harris, Lainie Phillips, Kendall Teal, Ivey Marsh, and Brylee Hill. Truly a team where on any given night, anyone could erupt and lead the Wildcats that night.
While on the boys side, experience played a big part in the two teams who reached Saturday’s final, the Guntersville girls showed that while experience is nice to have in the county tournament environment, it’s not necessarily something you need to have.
With tough games to close out the year that started Tuesday on the road at Arab, then on Friday against Mae Jemison, the Wildcats will look to carry the county momentum to close out the regular season. They’ll await their fate in a coin flip situation after tying for the area regular season title.
But with no seniors on this season’s team and one county title under their belts already, this Guntersville team looks to be a force in future Marshall County Tournaments to come, especially now that they’ve been through the fire at least once.
Varsity Girls All-Tournament Team
DAR, Kate Bolin
Brindlee Mountain, Kailyn Childress
Douglas, Madison Franklin
Boaz, Jazzy Roberts
Guntersville, Tazi Harris
Albertville, Emma Greer
Guntersville, Ivey Marsh
Arab, Sydney Ferguson
Albertville, Sarah Rutledge
Arab, Laney Kelley
Guntersville, Olivia Vandergriff (MVP)
Douglas, Tori Rojek
Albertville, Caroline Thomas
Asbury, Keyaira Nichols
Guntersville, Lainie Phillips
