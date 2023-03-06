As I was sitting in church on Ash Wednesday, reflecting on and how this season enriches our faith and our lives, I had a vision of the Christian year as an hour glass and Lent as the narrow middle of the hour glass through which the sand passes one grain at a time.
Allow me to explain. In the Christian year the two seasons immediately prior to Lent are Christmas and Epiphany, seasons through which we see the glory of God in our worship and in the Scriptures: Isaiah’s prophecy which proclaims Jesus as “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6);” the birth of Jesus in the stable; the coming of the wise men; the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River; Jesus’ first miracle at a wedding in Cana of Galilee; his recognition as Messiah by the Samaritan woman at the well; and finally his Transfiguration on the mount with Peter, James and John.
We also read about his proclamation of the Gospel in his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5): blessed are the poor in spirit, blessed are the peace makers, blessed are they who hunger and thirst after righteousness for they will be filled.
And finally, Jesus ends the beatitudes with some of his most difficult teachings, challenging us and showing us his glory at the same time:
You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven. . . For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet only your brothers and sisters, what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect. (Matthew 5:43-48)
This is all the top of the Hour Glass, filled with God’s Glory as we see it in Jesus Christ.
Then all this falls through the narrow center of the Hour Glass, one grain at a time. As the sand slowly moves through the narrow opening, we are allowed, or perhaps forced, to slow down and see our life and our faith, one grain, one piece, at a time.
When we narrow our focus, all our senses seem to become sharper and we see and experience things we missed when we were bombarded with the full glory of God all at once.
I am a kayaker and I have spent many beautiful days paddling on lakes, creeks and rivers in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
When I am floating down a lazy river my mind can wander and I can daydream, looking at the birds, clouds and sky and the vegetation along the banks.
But when the stream begins to narrow and the same volume of water is forced through a smaller and smaller space, all my senses come alive and I am aware of all that is going on around me: the speed of the river, the rocks and other obstructions in front of me and the path and passages the river is showing me.
This is what I believe Lent is like for Christians. Our senses come alive, become more focused. We become aware of all God is doing in our lives and of how we are hearing and living the Gospel. As the sands pass through the narrow opening in the Hour Glass, failing into the larger bottom section, we again see the Glory of God, this time more visible because our senses have been awakened.
As Lent draws to a close, we walk with Jesus through Holy Week: from Palm Sunday through the Last Supper and Christ’s New Commandment on Maundy Thursday to “love one another as He has loved us;” through all the sorrow of Good Friday; and finally to the fullness of God in the Glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Day.
Lent is not a time of punishment or pain or agony. No, it is a gift from God through the Church which offers us time and space, and opens our hearts and minds and souls to God’s love for all creation.
It opens us up to our place in that love, both as those who receive the love from God, and those who, because we have received this love, want to share it with the whole world.
Our eyes are opened and we see that truly, “God sent his son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the whole World might be saved!”
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
