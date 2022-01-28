The Geraldine boys basketball team secured the Class 3A Area 12 regular season championship on Tuesday night, and with it, the right to host the upcoming area tournament.
The Bulldogs took down host Glencoe by a 74-61 score, capping a 6-0 run during area play.
“We are extremely happy to get through area play undefeated,” head coach Jeremy Smith said. “Glencoe is a tough team that is really improving. We lost a little bit of poise at the end of the game, but were able to hold on for the win. We are trying to get focused on the postseason now and hopefully some big games down the road.”
The Bulldogs slowly built their lead over the game, leading by five after the opening period, then adding two points to the lead at the end of both the second and third quarters, then iced the game in the fourth with a 25-21 edge to clinch the championship.
Connor Johnson continued his strong season with a game-high 28 points, while dishing out a game-high five assists.
Jaxon Colvin pulled in a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 17 points and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds, while Redick Smith chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs are slated to close out the regular season next week with games against Crossville and Sardis.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Stanisha Donovic, Asbury: Netted a game-high 23 points in a 66-51 win over Collinsville on Monday night.
PREP BASKETBALL RANKINGS
GIRLS CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (20-5)
2. UMS-Wright (22-5)
3. Pleasant Grove (22-6)
4. Central-Tuscaloosa (17-4)
5. Guntersville (22-5)
6. Selma (12-2)
7. Fairfield (16-7)
8. Sardis (21-6)
9. Pike Road (16-7)
10. Ramsay (12-5)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (10-6), East Limestone (14-9), Hayden (15-6), West Point (15-5).
BOYS CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (17-6)
2. Charles Henderson (18-5)
3. Wenonah (17-7)
4. Ramsay (15-9)
5. John Carroll (17-7)
6. Pike Road (16-5)
7. Alexandria (8-3)
8. Leeds (17-8)
9. Carroll-Ozark (19-6)
10. Douglas (18-4)
Others nominated: Sardis (14-8), Sylacauga (19-6), UMS-Wright (18-8).
