ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Sports Writers Association honored 12 players from The Reporter’s coverage area on its 2022 All-State Football Team, which was released Sunday, Dec. 18.
Class 2A state champion and unbeaten Fyffe led the way with four selections, followed by 5A Guntersville with three, both 3A Geraldine and 2A West End with two and 5A Boaz with one.
For each classification, the ASWA voted on a first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Red Devils put two players on the 2A first-team offense — sophomore running back Logan Anderson and sophomore offensive lineman Tucker Wilks.
Anderson rushed 156 times for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per carry. He missed the 2A state championship game against B.B. Comer due to a knee injury he sustained against Pisgah in the state playoff semifinals.
Wilks earned first-team honors for the second year in a row. A devastating blocker, he led the way for an offense that averaged 46.3 points and 364.5 yards per game.
The Red Devils finished the year with the highest-scoring offense in 2A and the third-highest scoring across all seven classifications.
Fyffe senior Evan Chandler earned second-team honors as an offensive lineman. Chandler, who played tight end, was a tremendous blocker who led the Red Devils with 10 catches for 264 yards and six touchdowns.
Fyffe senior Brodie Hicks made honorable mention All-State at running back.
The most valuable player of the state title game, Hicks ran for 1,428 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
In 5A, Guntersville saw two of its stars land on the first team — senior punter Evan Taylor and senior athlete Brandon Fussell.
Besides punting, Taylor played receiver and defensive back for the Wildcats, who lost in the second round of the state playoffs to eventual champion Ramsay. Taylor had 26 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and he contributed 25 tackles.
Taylor had seven returns for TDs — two kickoffs, two punts, two interceptions and one fumble.
Fussell received All-State honors for the second year in a row. He caught 31 passes for 427 yards and five scores. On defense, he made 40 tackles and six interceptions, returning two for TDs.
Guntersville senior McCormick Langford, a four-year starter at tackle, made honorable mention All-State as an offensive lineman.
Geraldine juniors Carlos Mann and Jayse Cook became the program’s first All-State selections since 2013. Both players earned second-team status in 3A — Mann at running back and Cook as an offensive lineman — after helping the Bulldogs reach the 3A state playoff quarterfinals.
Mann rushed for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he had 18 receptions for 462 yards and six touchdowns.
West End freshman Jaxon Hamby’s breakout season earned him second-team honors at defensive back in 2A.
Hamby recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions, three pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
He returned two fumbles and one interception for touchdowns while helping the Patriots achieve their first winning season since 2015 and gain their first state playoff berth since 2016.
West End junior Josh Carroll earned honorable mention All-State at linebacker. He collected 152 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks. He also caused two fumbles and recovered one.
In 5A, Boaz sophomore Jose Arreguin made the second team at kicker.
Arreguin converted 33-of-34 extra points and 7-of-8 field goals, including a school-record 50-yarder against Southside. He also kicked the fifth-longest field goal in school history this season, a 42-yarder against Russellville.
Three players from Arab made second team All-State in 5A — senior running back Drake Franklin, senior defensive lineman Will Caneer and senior linebacker Josh Roe.
Arab’s Lee Ozmint was voted 5A Coach of the Year after guiding the Knights to an 11-2 record and the state playoff quarterfinals. It was the best season in school history.
Finalists for the ASWA’s Back and Linemen of the Year awards are tentatively planned for release on Christmas Day.
The winners, Super All-State and Mr. Football will be announced Thursday, Jan. 12 during a luncheon banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.