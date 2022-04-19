A two-vehicle wreck claimed the lives of two drivers early Sunday morning in Albertville.
According to Assistant Police Chief John Amos, officers were dispatched to U.S. 431 in front of Howard Bentley GMC just after 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles had collided nearly head-on.
The first vehicle, a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Reyes De Los Santos, 69, of Albertville, had been traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 431.
His vehicle topped a small hill and collided head-on with a 2007 Mazda Miata driven by Esmeralda Garcia, 24, of Crossville.
Santos was transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Garcia was initially transported to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance and later transferred to Huntsville Hospital. She died while on the way to Huntsville, Amos said.
Heavy fog was reported at the time of the accident, Amos said.
Traffic Homicide Investigator Capt. Chase Colquitt continues to investigate the accident.
“You can speculate about causes at that time of night, on that day of the week, but we still don’t know exactly what happened,” Amos said.
Alabama State Troopers assisted at the accident scene.
During the initial investigation, a passerby collided with the rear of an Albertville Police Officer’s patrol unit, Amos said.
The driver was detained by Troopers and found to be highly intoxicated.
He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
The driver’s name was not released, nor was the officer’s name. The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment and was later released. The officer is already back on duty this week, Amos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.