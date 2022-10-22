ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Cross Country Championship took place Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Willow Brook Golf Course in Asbury.
Douglas High School brought home the first-place trophy for the varsity boys, with Albertville High School coming in second. Varsity girls winner was Albertville, with Douglas being the runner-up.
Douglas coach Isabella Harmon was very pleased with the performance of both her boys and girls teams.
“It was a great day for the Douglas Eagles,” Harmon said. “I don’t think the Douglas boys have ever won the county cross country trophy before. Not sure our girls have ever finished this high in the county either.
“We were ready. The kids have worked very hard to get ready for this race. Our assistant coach, Karla Garcia, has been a huge help this season with motivating the kids and providing some continuity with our track program. Our principal, Mr. [Brian] Sauls, and quite a few parents and former runners were here to watch, so it was nice that they could see us have some success.”
The Eagles had a slow start to the season but have steadily improved over the past several weeks, bringing home trophies in the last three races leading up to the county race.
“We have no year-round runners” Harmon said. “Most of our kids work jobs in the summers, and they play multiple sports. We have a pretty young team, but they are tough and very athletic.
“They’ve learned that we have high expectations, and that we work extremely hard. At some point they bought into what we were doing and when that happened, we took off. We have had so much fun at practice and meets, and I am sad to see it ending. I am truly proud of these kids.”
The Eagles also have one of the largest teams in the area.
“We have almost 60 kids,” said assistant coach David Wisener. “When we load up on the bus, we have so many kids that there is absolutely no room for our tent … or our cooler … or me. So, I follow behind in my truck with all of our stuff.
“It’s a testament to the job that Coach Harmon is doing. She is tough, and she is tough on them and makes them work. But she is fair.
“She cares about them. She has their back and they know it. And when they know you care, you end up with a bus full of kids who will run through a wall for you.”
