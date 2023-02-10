Eddie Fant
Albertville
Eddie Fant, 56, of Albertville, died Tuesday February 7, 2023, at his home.
He was the son of Alfred and Jean Fant. He grew up in the Guntersville/Albertville area. He graduated from Albertville High School in 1985 and attended Snead State where he studied business and took a variety of agriculture related classes.
In March of 1993 he married Donna Davis of Arab. They had two children Trey and Anna.
He worked most of his adult life in his father’s family business. After his father passed away, he left the family business and became a sales representative. He was a territory manager for Team J Sales where his main product was MUCK boots. He sold Muck for about four years.
At the time of his passing, he was a sales representative/territory manager for Weyco Group selling Bogs footwear.
He loved spending time outdoors. Whether on the tractor or working in the shop you would likely find him with one of the family dogs. He enjoyed yard work, wood work, “tinkering” with watches and spending time with family.
He was a member of Creek Path Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved his family and his church family. He had a servant’s heart and loved people. Over the past few days as friends have come by to share stories, we are reminded how much he loved and was loved.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday February 11th at Creek Path Baptist Church in Guntersville. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service. Pastor Eric Reaves (Eddie’s lifelong friend) and Pastor Rick Douglas (his pastor for the past 15 years) will officiate.
Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Cemetery in Albertville.
Pallbearers will be Brad Conquest, Kane Brothers, Kevin Ennis, Stephen Rogers, Rick Marsh, Ken Miller and Ben Gilliland.
In lieu of flowers memorials or donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to Creek Path Baptist Church
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Jayden Feliz
Villanueva
Horton
Jayden Felix Villanueva, 18, of Horton, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Texas.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Douglas High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Rev. Ray Lindsey will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. before the service at the gymnasium. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his mom, Maria Sanchez; stepdad, David Wayne Hardin; dad, Jose Armando Rodriguez Hernandez; his siblings, Brittany Sanchez, Diamond Mendoza, Fernando Martinez, Angel Martinez, Jordan Martinez and Skyann Rodriguez; step-siblings, Steven Hardin and Christina Walker; grandparents, Mary Sanchez and Dionicio Sanchez Garcia; and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Donald Nelson
Stanfield
Boaz
Donald Nelson Stanfield, 74, of Boaz, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence.
Services were Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Whitesboro Baptist Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Stanfield; daughter, Donna Johnson (Tim); son, Mike Stanfield (Brandy); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Charles Stanfield (Kathy), Randy Stanfield (Susan), and Marsha Gaskin (Dan); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donnie Garner
Horton
Donnie Garner, 49, of Horton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. before the service.
He is survived by his children, Hannah Sims (Kirk) and Dalton Garner (Kailee Hall); two grandchildren; stepchildren, Destiny Mertel and Tyler Roberts; two step grandchildren; father, Don Garner (Dee); brother, Jeff Benefield (Tina); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edith Ann Oliver
Boaz
Edith Ann Oliver, 82, of Boaz, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Union Cemetery. Bro. Michael Marsh will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Sonya) Oliver; four grandchildren; one grandson-in-law; and two great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth Ann
Herring
Albertville
Elizabeth Ann Herring, 61, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at New Friendship Cemetery in Arab. Rev. Lynn Darnell will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Herring; sons, Daniel Wayne Herring and Larry Joe Herring; four grandchildren; brothers, Ricky, David and Paul Walton; sisters, Mary Mazalan and Betty Mae Walton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Judy McDowell
Boaz
Judy McDowell, 75, of Boaz, died February 8, 2023, at her home.
Services will be at noon, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Martin officiating. Burial will follow at New Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Jones; two sisters, Brenda Peacock and Nancy Humphrey; brother, Terry Benefield (Rita); and three grandchildren.
Mickey Decker
Horton
Mickey Decker, 79, of Horton, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by wife, Carolyn Decker; brother, Tom Harvey (Paulette); sister, Janet Harvey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jeffery “Bull Rider” Burton
Boaz
Jeffery “Bull Rider” Burton, 60, of Boaz, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Puryear City Cemetery in Tennessee. Marty Evans and Wendy Mitchell officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel and Ridgeway Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Tammy Allison; daughter, Amanda DuBois; two grandchildren; mother, Tommie Burton; and sister, Tina Burton Spies (Danny).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Terry Neil Ramsey
Douglas
Terry Neil Ramsey, 58, of Douglas, passed away February 5, 2023, at Huntsville.
Survivors include his wife, Mindi Sue Ramsey; three sons, Shaun (Mindy) Zajac, Cody (Colleen) Zajac and Jordan (Justin) Zajac; two daughters, Kari Zajac and Hailey Young; five grandchildren; mother-in-law, Janet Westinghouse; brother-in-law, David Johnson; and two sisters, Carol and Cindy.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Margie Hughes Dowdy
Formerly of Fyffe
Margie Hughes Dowdy, 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023.
Funeral services were Thursday, Feb. 9 at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel in Mechanicsville, Virginia, with burial following at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Virginia.
She was born in Fyffe, Alabama, on June 4, 1932. She was always generous to people she came into contact with. She never met a stranger and never wanted to be recognized for her generosity. She understood the importance of helping people in the time of need. She lived in Mechanicsville, Virginia, for many years until her death.
She is survived by sons Michael Lee (Connie) and Rodney “Bubba” Lee; a daughter, Janet Barker (Clyde); a brother, A.J. Hughes (June); grandchildren Thomas Berry, Michael Lee Jr., Julie Mills and Joey Barker; great-grandchildren Brenon, Brooklyn and Maddox Barker, and Greyson and Autumn Lee; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ollie Mae Hughes; husbands Aubrey Lee and Walter Dowdy; a daughter, Brenda Sue; sisters Vela Frazier and Ann Wiggins; and brothers Buron Hughes, Buel Hughes, R.G. Hughes, Carlton Hughes and Billy Joe Hughes.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
