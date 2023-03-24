The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved operating procedures for the county animal shelter inncluding a 60-day hold for healthy animals before being euthanized.
At the last commission meeting on March 8, members of the public gave suggestions on what to include in the procedures such as intake and adoption protocols, volunteer guidelines, and reporting requirements when a firearm is discharged by the animal control supervisor.
The main concern was with the proposed 60-day limit.
Natalie Burwick and other concerned citizens drafted an 11-page manual for the commission to consider.
Instead of 60 days, Burwick proposed a holding period of 180 days and for the euthanization policy not to begin until July 1.
The commission had the option of adopting Burwick’s procedures or adding specific items from her proposal to the procedures with the 60-day hold drafted by County Attorney Clint Maze.
District 1 Commission Ronny Shumate made a motion to adopt Maze’s version, which included minor changes and additions based on suggestions from District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson.
Maze said, like other policies, the shelter procedures would be open to amending as needed.
Though Watson expressed reluctance, he and the other commissioners approved the procedures unanimously to take affect May 1.
