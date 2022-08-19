Behind touchdowns from five different players, including two on defense, West End crushed host Gaylesville in the season-opener for both teams Friday night, 63-26.
Rockman Sainsbury paced the Patriots with a trio of rushing scores, while Kane Lawson added three touchdowns of his own, and freshman Jaxson Hamby added two defensive scores for the Patriots in the win.
“I thought we played well considering we laid a goose egg last week in the jamboree,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said. “I think we were just stunned, we have so many guys playing who never had varsity experience before. So, it was good to kind of take a little bit from last week into tonight. It started with a good week of practice, we challenged our seniors late in the week because I didn’t like how things were going, and they took the leadership at the end of the week, and tonight, it was just fantastic effort all over the place.”
Sainsbury opened the scoring with a 15-yard run, then it was Gaylesville who took charge, scoring the next two touchdowns on passing plays to take a 14-7 lead early in the second.
From there it was all West End, as Tyler Jones hit Eli Golden from an 18-yard score, then Jones connected with Lawson from 48 yards to make it 28-14 at the halftime break.
Lawson and Sainsbury each added rushing scores early in the third to stretch the lead to 42-14, before Hamby picked off a pass and took it to the house to make it 49-14, which was followed by Gaylesville returning the kick-off for a score.
Tanner Eads tossed his third passing score of the game for Gaylesville to make it 49-26 early in the fourth, before Sainbury capped his day with an 11-yard score, followed by Hamby adding his second defensive touchdown with just under five minutes left on a scoop and score.
“We started fast on offense, they’re a good football team, they were physical, but we made our adjustments, and then offensively the biggest thing was we felt like if we could keep them having to run sideline to sideline we would have an advantage, and that’s what we did,” Sewell added. “We got our playmakers in space and forced them to have to try and run us down.”
West End will host rival Susan Moore next week in their home opener.
