SOUTHSIDE — The Sardis varsity softball team outscored Etowah County rival Southside 10-9 on Thursday.
“Proud of the girls battling through and finding a way to win,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “We finally put together some innings of driving in runs, something we’d been struggling with off and on as of late.”
Anna Kate Waldrep earned the win in the circle for the Lions. She also finished 1-for-4 at the plate.
Valerie Owens and Vada Willmore both batted 2-for-3, and Hannah Hill closed 2-for-4. Maddie Harris went 1-for-2 and blasted a three-run homer.
Kayden Tarvin and Jaylyn Hannah each batted 1-for-3, and Jade Knight ended 1-for-4 for Sardis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.