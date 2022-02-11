U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt made her second campaign stop in Marshall County on Thursday with a visit to Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville where she spoke to local business and community leaders.
She talked about how she would use her experience working with retiring Sen. Richard Shelby to promote conservative Christian values in Washington D.C. as she tackles such pressing issues as veteran suicides, border security, the opioid crisis, labor force issues, human trafficking, foreign affairs and more.
Also on Thursday, Britt announced that her campaign has released its first ad to run on broadcast TV for her 2022 bid to serve as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator.
Entitled, “Not Gonna Take it,” her campaign described the 30-second spot as highlighting Britt’s “Christian faith, strong conservative beliefs, and her staunch support for life and saving unborn babies. The ad also points out the hypocrisy of the far-left, who want to mandate vaccines and mask usage while having no problem ending innocent life in the womb.”
“Life is a sacred gift from God, and I will fight tirelessly to protect it as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator,” said Britt in a statement. “As a Christian, as a mother, and as an unflinching conservative, I am not going to allow the radical left to continue to kill innocent babies – especially as they simultaneously claim to ‘follow the science.’ I am proud to be a voice for the voiceless and defend those who cannot defend themselves.”
As a Christian, Britt said she believes life begins at conception. Additionally, she points to the scientific reality that unborn children as early as five weeks have heartbeats.
The ad transcript is as follows:
“I’m Katie Britt. As a Christian conservative mother, I know that life is God-given. I also know I’ve had about enough of radical liberals lecturing us about following science while being ok with taking the lives of innocent babies in the 9th month of pregnancy. Where I’m from, that’s called murder – and this mama, I’m not gonna take it. I approved this message because saving babies starts with sending more pro-life moms to the U.S. Senate.”
Britt has already announced the respective endorsements of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FarmPAC, the Home Builders Association of Alabama, the Alabama Retail Association, Manufacture Alabama, the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama, and the Alabama Forestry Association in her bid for the Senate.
Last week, another poll conducted on behalf of the Britt campaign showed her leading her opponents. She was also the last quarter’s top fundraiser, with 87% of her total funds so far coming from Alabamians. She has visited all 67 counties on the campaign trail.
Britt is a first-time candidate. She grew up working at several small businesses and has spent the majority of her career in the private sector, including fighting for small and rural businesses as head of Alabama’s business council and practicing law. She is a native of Coffee County, and her husband, Wesley, is from Cullman County. They now live in Montgomery with their two children, Bennett and Ridgeway.
