An Albertville man is behind bars facing murder charges following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Albertville.
Assistant Albertville Police Chief John Amos said Friday Michael Wayne Childress, 24, of Albertville, was taken into custody.
He was discovered sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Albertville business when he was awoken by officers. A brief struggle ensued, and Childress was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured in the struggle, Amos said.
Police responded to a call at 4:40 p.m. Thursday about a shooting at a home at 3939 Highpoint Road, Amos said. The home is located within the city limits.
At the scene, police and members of the Albertville Fire and Rescue Squad found Brandon Charles Bennett, 30, of Horton, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he succumbed to his injuries.
“Patrol officers and investigators quickly developed a suspect after speaking with multiple witnesses,” Amos said. “At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, officers located that suspect.”
At this time, no other suspects are being sought, Amos said. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
Childress remains in the Albertville City Jail on charges of murder. He is expected to be transferred to the Marshall County Jail where he will have an initial hearing. No bail had been set prior to The Reporter’s press deadline.
“The Albertville Police Department would like to thank the following agencies who assisted with investigation and helped make a quick apprehension of the suspect possible: Members of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Officers with the Arab, Boaz, Douglas and Guntersville Police Departments,” Amos said.
Bennett’s death is the fourth homicide of 2022 within Marshall County.
