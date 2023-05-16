ALBERTVILLE — When the prospective 2023-24 Albertville Aggies football team took the field on Friday night, May 12, for the annual Red and Black Game, spectators caught a glimpse of potential that abounded within the 7A program under first-year head coach Bert Browne.
Rather than playing an actual game, the Aggies conducted a live scrimmage and kept the scoreboard off. No clock was operated, and no score was visibly recorded. The coaches’ focus was placed solely on execution and development.
After about an hour of play, Browne was enthused by the progress his team showed in a few weeks of work. Browne, previously an assistant coach at his alma mater Tennessee Tech University, was just hired to be head coach of the Aggies in late February.
“I think we’ve come a long ways from our first day in April when we did our Red Dawn over here at 6:30 in the morning — we’ve come lightyears, as far as I’m concerned,” Browne said.
“It was just one of those deals where we came in, we told the kids that we were going to finish, do the right things, and we’re going to coach them and teach them, and I thought we came out of spring with some positive stuff.”
On the scrimmage’s opening series, quarterback Andy Howard drove the offense down the field with what seemed like little effort. Howard, a rising senior, returns this fall after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
About three plays into the drive, Howard threw a screen pass to one of the Aggies’ best returning playmakers in Conner Lowery, who cut up field and weaved his way through the defense to gain about 40 yards.
Just a couple of plays later, Howard connected with Cooper Colvin for a 25-yard touchdown.
During the drive, Hunter Smith also made a few catches. The rising junior has the talent and potential to be really good, Browne said, and help lead a deep group of pass catchers.
“Howard was good,” Browne said. “But, Hunter Smith I think can be a good one. I think Hunter has a lot of talent — I talk to him about that every day, you know, you go out there and work hard, and things will happen for you — but we had some guys doing some good things.
“We had a lot of guys catch the football really well. Conner played well. Xavier Havis and Elijah [Filus] can catch the football and they’re big targets, and that’s new to them because they’ve never played tight end, and they’re physical guys so I think they can do it. We’re going to try to put 10-12 pounds on them this summer and see what happens.”
At running back, Browne also spoke favorably of Jaden Suiter’s performance.
“Suiter ran the ball really well, I thought,” he said.
On the next series, backup quarterbacks Jadyn Heflin and Des Revolte split snaps taking what appeared to be an offensive unit composed of mostly second-team players down the field against the prospective first-team defense.
While the defense buckled down and forced a turnover on downs, the offense had a few bright moments of its own. Once, when the pocket collapsed, rising sophomore Revolte showed off great athleticism to escape pressure and pick up between 20-30 yards on a scramble.
“Heflin I thought had a really good spring. He got a lot better,” Browne said. “And I’ll tell you what: Des looked good. Des can do some things with the football. If we can get Des’ confidence going in him, he’s going to be a player.”
Following the second-team unit, members of the junior varsity squad played two series. Afterward, Browne put the varsity back onto the field to practice in third and long, red-zone, and goal-to-go situations.
During the third and long situations, the Aggies defense brought the heat, getting to the quarterback for a sack several plays in a row. In addition to the unit’s talent, Browne said part of that success was also due to defensive play calling.
“We’re a three-man front team, and we’re going to bring four-man pressure just like all three-man front teams do, but you don’t know where it’s coming from. So, I think that had our offensive line not looking for linebackers like they should’ve been.”
As the summer approaches, Browne said the focus will now be on getting players’ bodies prepared for the fall. To give the Aggies the best chance for success this season, he said there would likely be a number of players playing both ways, starting on offense and defense, “so getting those guys into the best shape possible is key.”
“There’s five or six dudes that are going to have to play 85 snaps, and they’ve got to be ready for that,” he said. “So, they’ve got to do a good job this summer of getting into shape because for us to be successful … they’re going to have to go. They’re going to have to be in the best shape of their life.”
