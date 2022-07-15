Snead State Community College student-athletes are continuing to raise the bar in the classroom.
For the first time, Snead State Community College leads the Alabama Community College Conference with its number of student-athletes named to All-Academic Teams.
In a record year, 38 Snead State student-athletes were named to All-Academic Teams by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Five of nine Snead State teams were named Academic Teams of the Year. The Snead State Athletic Department finished the year with a combined grade point average of 3.15.
“This is an outstanding victory for our college,” said Snead State Athletic Director Mark Richard. “It’s a tremendous testament to the fact our coaches and student-athletes place a high priority on academics. I want to personally thank them and our faculty and staff who have helped our student-athletes achieve this accomplishment.”
The baseball and men’s golf teams finished in the top academic spot of their respective sports in the ACCC. The baseball team, who also earned ACCC championship honors for the first time this season, finished its record-breaking 42-win season with a team GPA of 3.37. The men’s golf team had a 3.23 GPA.
The volleyball team tied for second in the ACCC with a 3.26 GPA, and the women’s tennis team also took home second place academic honors in the conference with a 3.43 GPA. The softball team finished in the 11th spot in the ACCC with a 3.17 GPA.
Eleven Snead State student-athletes earned First Team All-Academic honors.
Those students with a 4.0 GPA included baseball players Austin Young, Julian Sauger, Nicholas Williams, Noah Lam and Richard Hickman; men’s basketball players Jay Jones and Mikah Fallin; women’s basketball player Gracie Stucky; and softball players Abigail Hornbuckle, Blakely Burr and Janiah Anderson.
Fifteen student-athletes earned Second Team All-Academic honors.
Those students with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 included baseball players Braden Cobb, Carter Fink, Lawrence Hammonds, Luke Stamba, Mason Cooper and Ryan Godfrey; women’s basketball player Sarah Morgan; men’s golf team member Bryce Ingram; women’s golf team member Sydney Correll; softball players Alexandra Patterson and Rylee Bartlett; tennis player Hannah Childress; and volleyball players Brooke Roberts, Haleigh Molock, and Kayla Broom.
Twelve student-athletes earned Third Team All-Academic honors. Those students with a GPA of 3.60-3.79 included baseball players Brooks Hardie, Evan Rightnowar, Matthew Williams and Wayne Shook; men’s golf team members Arrington Mooney, Brady Moses and Dylan Evans; women’s golf team member Katie Gray; softball players Courtney Bain, Julia Hurley and Molly Pendley; and volleyball player Katy Schroeder.
