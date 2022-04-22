Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck in Albertville Friday afternoon.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, a Guntersville Police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in their city for not having a visible license plate around 12:15 p.m.
Instead of stopping, the driver sped away. Police gave pursuit at high rates of speed through Guntersville, along U.S. Highway 431, winding through the Guntersville Walmart parking lot, down Red Barn Road and Alabama Highway 205 before finally ending in Albertville when officers lost sight of the motorcycle and terminated the pursuit.
The motorcycle wrecked soon after near the Albertville Post Office.
“Our officers were in another part of town looking for the motorcycle when we got the call about the wreck,” Cartee said. “At first, we weren’t sure it was involving the same motorcycle.”
The driver of the motorcycle allegedly ran into the rear passenger side of a pickup truck near the intersection of Logan and Burns streets. Both the adult male driver and a female passenger sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, said Assistant Police Chief John Amos.
Both were taken from the scene by ambulance to the Albertville Regional Airport where two medical helicopters from Air Evac of Scottsboro and Survival Flight arrived to transport them to Huntsville Hospital.
Guntersville Police Department Chief Investigator John East said the motorcycle driver – to his knowledge – never attempted to stop or pull over for the initial traffic stop.
“He just took off, from what I heard over the scanner,” East said.
The names of the victims have not been released pending formal identification and notification of family.
A neighbor living within sight of the accident scene said he heard the accident. When he checked his security cameras, the accident occurred just out of the sight of the cameras.
He asked not to be identified, but said by the time he got outside, other people were assisting the victims and he waited on his front porch for officers to arrive.
