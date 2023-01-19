Dignitaries break ground for new workforce skills training center in Guntersville

A new workforce skills training center located on the campus of the Marshall County Technical School is one step closer to reality as dignitaries from across the state held a ceremonial ground-breaking Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Joe Whitmore, president of Snead State Community College, Dr. Cindy Wigley, superintendent of Marshall County School System, Dus Rogers, Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees, U.S. Congressman Robert Aderhold, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield and Gov. Kay Ivey joined together at the Tech School to break ground.
“Today is the culmination of three years working to assemble a plan to make a dream a reality,” Whitmore said.
“This is a much-needed resource for Marshall County and the surrounding area.”
Baker said he has always known Snead State could be a better institution, and this is the key to making that happen.
“I was frustrated,” he said. Joe (Whitmore) was new there at the time and a financial person. It was not uncommon for me to call him and tell him he needed to come to Montgomery. We needed to discuss what was best for the community.
“I had to make changes in leadership … and I got Joe and a head cheerleader.
“Together we are going to move on, up and forward. We are going to serve the community like it needed to be served.”
A 45,000 square-foot complex, the Workforce Skills Training Center will be instrumental in the future of local workforce development while facilitating the training needs of businesses and industries across the Northeast. It will be home to four Career and Technical Education programs, including Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; Welding Technology; Machine Tool Technology; and Industrial Systems Technology with Additive Manufacturing. In addition, the center will have adaptable and flexible space to interchange programs as needed by the local workforce. A conference area, engineering design and 3D fabrication laboratory are also planned.
Gov. Ivey said workforce development is crucial to keep the economic momentum going.
“It is no secret workforce development is a key piece of my agenda,” she said. “Our economy and workforce needs are evolving with more world firms planting roots in Alabama.
“The need for an adept, hard-working pool of candidates is so vital.”
Full coverage of Thursday’s ground-breaking event will be featured in Saturday’s edition of The Reporter, both online and in our print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.