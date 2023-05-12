CROSSVILLE — Chris Williams is leaving Asbury to become the new head football coach and head girls softball coach at Crossville High School.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Williams’ hiring during its Thursday meeting in Rainsville. He succeeds Riley Edwards as Crossville’s head football coach and James York as head softball coach.
Edwards resigned to take over the Section football program, while York resigned his coaching duties only at CHS.
Williams is the Lions’ fourth head football coach in as many years, following Dusty Darnell (2020), Josh Taylor (2021) and Edwards. Crossville is coming off consecutive 0-10 finishes.
“I’ve known Chris and his family for many years, and I think he will be a great Christian role model for our students,” CHS Principal Jon Peppers said.
“I had over 15 applicants for this position but felt that we needed to hire someone that understands the situation our football program is currently in and will be here longer than one year to possibly begin rebuilding the program from the ground up.
“It also became a priority for me to have someone hired as soon as possible since we are less than two weeks from school being out for summer.
“Coach Williams plans on meeting with the high school boys on Monday and seeing how many will be signed up for football. After that, we will begin looking at the numbers to see if we will field a varsity team next year or begin rebuilding with a junior varsity roster.
“Coach Williams is a great motivator and good at communicating to student-athletes. He will fit in well with our current faculty, and we are excited to have him at CHS and ready to get started.”
Williams, who will be a career preparation and intervention teacher at Crossville, spent the last four seasons as Asbury’s head football coach. He was the second head coach in the Rams’ seven-year varsity history.
Williams’ teams finished 1-9 in 2019, 2020 and 2022. His 2021 squad posted a 2-8 record.
During his career as an educator, Williams spent 18 years at Springville. He coached the Tigers’ softball team to 5A state championships in 2015 and 2016.
Before taking the Asbury job, Williams taught three years at Douglas, where he served as middle school head football coach and varsity baseball coach.
Williams is a 1993 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. His father, Gary, pastors Fairview Baptist Church in Gadsden.
