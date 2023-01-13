Since my series on tradition, which was started a number of months ago, was interrupted last month by my Christmas article, some review is in order as I resume this series entitled, “Tradition: It is not always a bad thing.”
One premise and motivation for this series is the fact that tradition is important for a person’s emotional and mental well being. In a world in which basic moral and traditional family values have almost been lost, one’s church ought to be a place where certain traditions are preserved, and in which he can find rest and calm for his soul.
Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Classic hymns that have been sung for hundreds of years by most churches have all but disappeared in many churches. Traditional worship has been replaced by modern worship in many churches. Churches that once offered an optional traditional worship service no longer do so.
And the loss of certain traditions goes beyond worship. Anything that smacks of being “traditional” has been removed from some church programming. In fact, there is a prevailing attitude among some church leaders that anything that has been done a long time (tradition) is no longer of value.
While the motivation for going modern versus traditional may be pure in an effort to reach the younger generations or the unreached, it is misguided and unfounded. In my early years of ministry, I bought in hook, line, and sinker to the concepts being espoused by the modern church growth movement. Many church decision makers have done so today.
Finally, let me remind my readers that I am all in favor of church growth and evangelism, but both can be accomplished without removing all traditional elements from worship and church programming.
So where do we go from here? How do we convince church decision makers today that just because something has been done a certain way a long time (tradition) that it is not a bad thing? The issue is complex, but it is worth exploring.
Let me hasten to say that I served as a church staff member in various roles for forty years. I love the local church and I love pastors and staff ministers. I can now speak with hind sight, which I did not have at the beginning of ministry. I want the very best for our churches, pastors, staff ministers, laity, and the Kingdom of God.
Perhaps the first reason some church leaders are against tradition (something having been done a certain way for a period of time) is pride. Even if the tradition is working well, some still do away with it because they believe their way is far superior.
I see a parallel situation in the movie industry. I love classic movies, especially those made in the 1940’s. There have been remakes of some of those movies. I assume the reason is that someone had the idea that the original could be improved upon. Of the ones I am familiar with, none have come close to improving on the original.
Let me illustrate this point further by something that happened in a church I am familiar with.
The church and her pastor had built a great Sunday School tradition over a number of years with an average attendance of 1600. The pastor retired after a long tenure, and later the church called a new pastor. Within a matter of two years, attendance had dropped by 600.
I talked with someone who was a very involved in this situation and inquired as to what happened. He did not hesitate with his answer. He said the new pastor was jealous of the legacy of the previous pastor and did not want to support what he had accomplished. So he no longer prioritized Sunday School and let it decline by neglect.
That may be an extreme example, but I suspect this kind of thing happens more than we want to admit. By the way, this happens in other organizations too, but pastors and church leaders ought to be above such immaturity.
This situation gives us additional insight into why church leaders are so quick to either destroy good church traditions on purpose or by neglect. Some good traditions in churches are often associated with a certain person or persons as responsible for it. Instead of building on those good traditions, they are removed because of ego, pride, or jealousy.
A second reason some church leaders are so opposed to anything traditional is peer pressure and trends. Church leaders do not want to be perceived as living in the past or out of step. By the way, there is a perception of those who hold to good traditions that they are stuck in past. That is simply not the case. They simply understand that certain traditions keep the church alive and well.
Included in this idea of peer pressure and trends is being cool. We understand the pressure to be cool at the local high school, but apparently it has spread to the church house as well, and not just in student ministry. Trends and peer pressure are powerful. While not all trends are bad, we must pray for our church leaders to be discerning when it comes to such matters.
A third reason is the influence of the modern church growth movement. I alluded to this above and in previous articles in this series. I attended a number of such conferences over the years. The mantra of most of these was change, change, change. “If you want your church to grow, then everything must change” was the theme. We were instructed how to deal with those in the church who were opposed to change. I now realize how wrong it was to push for some of the changes I pushed for at one time. So much of this movement was and is based on a business model.
While some change is inevitable, necessary and even beneficial, it is never to be done at the expense of hurting those to whom we have been called to pastor and love, as well as the growth and well being of the local church.
Next time we will take a look at how the Oldsmobile car company made the mistake of trying to change its image of being a car for old people, and in the process alienated both young and old alike.
“Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisors they succeed.” Proverbs 15:22
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
