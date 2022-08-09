The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason polls this week, with a pair of area teams earning nods in the Top-10 of their respective classes, including a perennial power claiming the top spot.
In total, three area teams received votes in the opening poll of the season, which was voted on by 21 writers from across the state.
Despite dropping to a new classification, the Fyffe Red Devils find themselves on top of the 2A polls to open the season, with the Red Devils receiving 14 of the 21 first-place votes in the 2A rankings, putting them clear of No. 2 Clarke County, who was second with six first-place votes.
Fyffe is coming off a season which saw them go 10-2 and advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals where they were defeated by Saks, but after this fall’s realignment period, Fyffe dropped back to the 2A level where they captured four of the school’s five state championships.
The Red Devils will return the majority of starters off last season’s team, but will be breaking in a new quarterback for the second consecutive season.
Since 1981, the Red Devils have been ranked No. 1 a total of 79 times, the third most in the state during that span, behind only Hoover and UMS-Wright.
Fyffe will travel to Piedmont for a jamboree on August 19, then will open its 2022 campaign on August 26 with a road contest at DeKalb County rival Geraldine.
While Fyffe topped the polls in 2A, one of Marshall County’s most consistent programs over the past decade, Guntersville, again finds itself in the Top-10 of the 5A polls to open the year.
The Wildcats checked in at No. 7 in the opening rankings, accumulating 72 points after going 9-2 a season ago, which included going undefeated in Region play and capturing the Marshall County championship.
The Wildcats were ranked in the Top-10 every ASWA poll a season ago.
Guntersville will have its work cut out to keep that streak going, breaking in seven new starters on each side of the ball this season, including new starters at quarterback and running back.
Guntersville hosts New Hope in a jamboree on Friday night, then opens the season on August 19 at Southside-Gadsden, who was an honorable mention in the 5A polls after dropping back to the classification from 6A.
The final team from the area to receive votes in the preseason polls was Geraldine, who received a pair of votes in Class 3A to receive honorable mention in the season-opening rankings.
The Bulldogs appeared multiple times in last season’s polls on the way to a 7-4 record, which included the school’s 15th straight playoff appearance.
The Bulldogs return a loaded lineup from last season’s team that graduated just five players off the team, and returns DeKalb County MVP in Jaxon Colvin at quarterback.
Geraldine will open its season on Thursday, August 18 with a road game at Coosa Christian.
Other region teams to receive recognition in the polls includes Arab, who was unofficially 12th in 5A, and Sylvania, who received six points in the 3A polls.
Other number ones to open the season include Thompson in 7A, who was a unanimous pick with all 21 votes, Clay-Chalkville in 6A, who was also a unanimous selection, UMS-Wright in 5A with 12 of the 21 votes, Montgomery Catholic in 4A garnering eight first-place votes, Piedmont in 3A with a unanimous 21, and Brantley in 1A, getting seven of the 21 first-place votes to grab the top spot by just three points over Spring Garden.
Brantley has the fourth-most No. 1 rankings since 1981.
The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points (*--team played in a different classification last year):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252
2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177
3. Auburn; 10-3; 152
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148
5. Hoover; 12-1; 140
6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99
7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84
8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52
9. Baker; 7-4; 32
10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172
3. Saraland; 10-3; 143
4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121
5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98
6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92
8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60
9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26
10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin County (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222
2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202
3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102
5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76
6. Leeds; 10-2; 75
7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72
8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69
9. Russellville; 9-3; 63
10. Central-Clay County; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith Academy (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Montgomery Catholic* (8); 13-1; 167
2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161
3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145
4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122
5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112
6. Montgomery Academy* (1); 11-4; 103
7. Jackson; 11-3; 95
8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77
9. Etowah; 6-5; 47
10. Anniston; 5-5; 44
Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee County (7-4) 18, American Christian (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Academy* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252
2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106
4. Opp; 9-3; 100
5. Alabama Christian*; 7-4; 87
6. St. James*; 10-2; 86
7. Mobile Christian*; 5-6; 85
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83
9. Winfield; 12-1; 69
10. Madison Academy*; 12-2; 68
Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Academy (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale County (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230
2. Clarke County (6); 13-2; 202
3. Lanett; 10-3; 143
4. Ariton; 10-2; 142
5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115
6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75
7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69
8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53
9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52
10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170
2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167
3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153
4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151
5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129
6. Elba*; 10-2; 108
7. Pickens County; 11-3; 107
8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63
9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249
2. Autauga Academy; 13-0; 172
3. Patrician; 8-3; 152
4. Chambers Academy (1); 10-2; 142
5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113
6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85
7. Jackson Academy; 10-2; 84
8. Lowndes Academy; 11-3; 83
9. Escambia Academy; 11-2; 57
10. Bessemer Academy; 3-7; 24
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Christian (2-8) 14, Monroe Academy (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Christian (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1
