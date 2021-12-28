This is an opinion column.
I remember a long time ago when my children were very young, I was up early on January 1st to get an early start on the customary food for the day. Like many other southern cooks, I had decided it was time I started preparing the traditional meal just like my mother did while I was growing up.
My youngest son walked into the kitchen that morning, rubbing his eyes and yawning widely. “What’s that awful smell, Momma?” he asked. Giving him a big new year’s hug, I answered, “Black-eyed peas, collard greens and hog jowl.”
I heard him a few minutes later in the living room telling his brother and sister that they were going to have to eat “peas with black eyes, collars that were green and hog jam for lunch.” They sure weren’t happy about the menu on that day each year when they were toddlers, but come this Saturday, they will gather around my table and enjoy the victuals they grew up with and for that I am proud they carry on our family traditions.
The older I get, the quicker these years fly by. As a child, it seemed like it took forever to get to the last page of the calendar hanging on my bedroom wall each year. Now, however, it seems like I blink and those 12 months just magically disappear into a bundle of memories.
Even with all the turmoil in our world today, this year gave me some great memories with family and friends and lots of laughter and giggles with my sweet grandsons. I treasure each moment I spend with them and enjoy living close enough to see them grow up.
Along with the good times, the past twelve months also brought a few regrets and I made a couple mistakes that I can still see even though they are in my rear-view mirror. This year taught me the hard way to be careful who I trust and who I call friend and it’s taught me that persistence is an admirable trait. Sometimes it takes two or three times to get something right… but practice makes perfect, right?
According to C.S. Lewis, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” That’s good to know, because I don’t have a list of resolutions for this brand-new year even though losing a few pounds would be a good objective, according to my mirror. Instead, I just have a bucket full of hopes and dreams, goals and wishes that I pray will become a reality.
These new aspirations may take a day … they may take all year … and they may never happen at all. But what’s meant to be will always find a way…and that’s what I love about life ... it continues to surprise me ... every day. I can only do my best to live for today because none of us know what tomorrow may bring … or take away.
As this year comes to a close, I am going to focus on the possibilities of the upcoming 12 months and all the happiness I pray it will bring. A new year is always exciting because it’s another chance to wipe the slate clean and start a new chapter, or maybe even an entire book.
Happy New Year, friends… I wish you joy, peace and love in 2022… and hope you enjoy those peas with black eyes this weekend!
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
