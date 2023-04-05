There haven’t been too many state championships in the history of Boaz High School, Athletic Director Patrick Williams said during last week’s board of education meeting. But there was one to celebrate at the meeting, as members of the Boaz Swim team were recognized for claiming the State Championship. In a tremendously successful season, the team broke 11 of 12 records – and the other one was broken last year, Williams said.
“Basically, all these records are new,” Williams said. Two of the teams three seniors have signed to swim at the next level, he said.
Jack Whitmire will be going to Birmingham Southern College and Reese Cobb will be going to the University of Montevallo. The other team senior, Adam Holbrook, is going into the Army Reserve for a few months and then he’s going to go to Huntsville and train. He’s also committed to the University of Montevallo, he said.
“All three of our seniors will be swimming at the next level and we’re really excited about that,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to the future,” he said.
