Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. Luxuriate at a resort for two nights at Playa Carrillo, Guanacaste, known for its breathtaking beauty and fine sandy beaches.
Gunacaste is located along the Nacoya Penisula - one of the five Blue Zones, known to man, in the world. Spend two nights in Monteverde’s lush cloud forest. Only four places in the world boast an ecosystem so unique that it produces a cloud forest, and Costa Rica is one of them. Situated high on a mountain, the Monteverde Cloud Forest is created by the forest’s dry air combining with the humid, hot air of the rainforest. The result is a blanket of clouds that covers the forest, mimicking constant rainfall.
This extremely wet environment has bred a diverse world of exotic flora and fauna. One of the cloud forest’s most famous residents is the endangered, resplendent quetzal. This colorful bird sports a golden beak and a green-hooded head, tail feathers of gray, black, and white, and a vibrant scarlet breast. Highly elusive, quetzal sightings are rare, but absolutely unforgettable when attained. Experience the forest canopy on your choice of a hanging bridges nature walk or an exhilarating zip lining tour. Explore part of the 20,000 acre nature preserve of Cano Negro on a riverboat adventure. Enjoy the tranquil views of the Arenal Volcano from your hotel. Explore San Jose’s Plaza de Cultura and view the magnificent National Theatre. You will find a slice of paradise and so much more.
Trip cost includes transportation to and from the airport, round trip airfare, air taxes & fees/surcharges, hotels, transfers, admission fees for the following: Coffee Plantation, choice of hanging bridges nature walk or zip lining tour, Lake Arenal Cruise, Cano Negro guided riverboat trip, and 14 meals. Cost does not cover Optional excursions or the optional Cancellation Waiver and Insurance. Per person rates: Double occupancy $2,548 per person, Single Occupancy $3,048, Triple Occupancy $2,518 per person.
Registration and initial deposit due by July 7, 2022, with Final Payment due by Nov. 15, 2022.
For more information check out their website at www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com , Email: kathy@albertvillechamberofcommerce.com , or call 256-878-3821.
